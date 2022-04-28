Chandigarh: Man arrested for sexually abusing minors

A 41-YEAR-OLD man was arrested for sexually abusing minors, who are the children one of his women colleagues, in Sector 49, on Tuesday.

The age and the number of minors he abused remains unclear as the officials did not reveal these details. However, it was stated that all victims are male. The man was arrested under the charges of sodomy (Section 377) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and is in two days police custody. He was arrested following the complaint of the father of the victims. The crime came to light when there were changes in the behaviour of the minors. Sources said that the alleged crime took place last year, over a period of six months.

Sources said that the children along with their father have recorded their statements under Section 164 of CrPC before a local magistrate. Police said that the accused is a resident of Amritsar in Punjab. He had been working with the mother of children and used to visit their house in the absence of her husband and the victims’ father. The accused had recently left his job.

“The FIR pertaining to sodomy and under sections of POCSO Act was registered after a thorough investigation. The accused is being interrogated to ascertain the sequence of events. He is in police custody. We received the complaint from the father of the victims.

The accused will be produced in the court tomorrow,” a police officer said. A case was registered at Sector 49 police station.