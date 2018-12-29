Chandigarh: Man arrested for setting wife on fire, she suffers 30 per cent burn injuries 

A 40-YEAR-OLD man from Bijnour, Uttar Pradesh, was arrested for setting his wife on fire after pouring petrol on her when the latter did not allow the former to interact with her five-year-old daughter at her maternal house in New Indira Colony, Manimajra, on Friday.

Mahnaj Parveen, 32, wife of accused Tokir Ahmed, suffered 30 per cent burn injuries. She was admitted to PGI and her condition was stated to be stable. She suffered burn injuries to her head and face. She was rushed to GMSH-16 by her relatives and neighbours, and later referred to PGI. Police said a matrimonial dispute was pending between the couple with the Chandigarh Police and the victim along with her daughter had been staying separately from her husband for the last nine months.

Accused Tokir Ahmed, a painter, managed to escape after committing the crime. He was arrested from Manimajra. A five litre can of petrol and a fire lighter, which was used in the crime, was recovered from the spot. The incident took place around 9.30 am. Police said Mahnaj Parveen was sitting on the veranda while other family members were inside the house when the accused came with the petrol.

Her mother Kousar Jahan said, “My daughter got married to Tokir Ahmed around nine years ago. She has one daughter from her husband. For the last year and a half, my daughter was being tortured and often beaten up by Tokir. In the month of March, Tokir left Mahnaj Parveen and his daughter at our house. Later, my daughter filed a complaint against Tokir at Women Police Station in Sector 17 in May this year. The complaint is pending. Tokir was also threatening my daughter over the phone and telling her to hand over her daughter to him. My daughter was not ready for it. Today, Tokir came to the house carrying a can of petrol with the intention of burning my daughter alive. Mahnaj is my second daughter among seven children.”

DSP Pawan Kumar said, “Tokir Ahmed is being interrogated for ascertaining from where he procured the petrol. He claimed that he came alone from Bijnour. A case of attempt to murder was registered against him at IT Park police station. Police came to know about the incident from GMSH-16 when the local police station was informed about injured Mahnaj Parveen.”