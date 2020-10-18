Chandigarh: Man arrested for ‘molesting’ stepdaughter

As per the FIR, the mother had re-married the accused six years ago and spotted him molesting the girl on the night of the incident.

A man was arrested for allegedly molesting his minor stepdaughter. He was remanded in judicial custody on Saturday.

An FIR was filed on September 22, but the arrest happened on Friday. In the FIR, the mother of the victim alleged that her second husband molested her 10-year-old daughter on the intervening night of September 21-22.

As per the FIR, the mother had re-married the accused six years ago and spotted him molesting the girl on the night of the incident. The accused was booked under Section 12 of POCSO Act.

Chandigarh goldsmith alleges broad daylight robbery

Chandigarh: Two unidentified men allegedly robbed 150 gm gold from a goldsmith at knifepoint in Sector 23 Saturday. The two men with covered faces were caught on CCTV cameras installed outside the house. Police started a probe.

Police sources said he informed the police after an hour of the incident and alleged that jewellers had handed over the gold to him for different designs. Saturday afternoon, two men with covered faces forcefully entered his rented house, pulled a knife on him and robbed his possession in his almirah, including the gold. A police officer said the victim’s statement is being verified. Two suspects were spotted in CCTV footage. ENS

