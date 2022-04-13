Chandigarh: Man arrested for links with gangsters, weapons seized

A 26-YEAR-OLD man, suspected of having links with various criminals and gangsters lodged in various jails in Punjab, was arrested on Wednesday with two countrymade pistols and 10 live cartridges from near Sector 52.

Police identified the arrested suspect as one Karan, a resident of village Kajheri, Sector 52, who they said was nabbed by a team of the District Crime Cell that has been cracking the whip on organised crimes and gangsters.

Sources said Karan had been deported from Kenya some years ago when he tried to go the USA from there on some fake documents. After being deported to India, he has been once blamed for allegedly raping one of his relatives in Chandigarh.

Sources said that during his jail term in Model Burail Jail, Karan became close friends with a hardcore criminal, named Ravinder Singh, alias Kalia, alias Kali shooter, in 2018-19. Sources said that during his jail stint, Karan also came to know about many suppliers of illegal arms in Uttar Pradesh. After his release from jail, he started procuring arms from them and further selling these to local criminals at high rates. Sources said Karan had procured the two weapons and cartridges seized from him recently from these suppliers.

Police also said that Karan had procured a total of 14 catridges of which four he had spent on testing teh weapons.

“So far, we managed to establish his links with criminal Ravinder Singh, alias Kali shooter. He visited Kali shooter multiple times in Model Burail jail for providing him clothes and also was on good terms with his gang members, who are not lodged in the jail.

Apparently, Karan used to provide logistical help to the associates of Kali shooter. He revealed the names of certain suppliers of weapons in Uttar Pradesh. Karan is being interrogated for further information,” Inspector Narinder Patial, incharge of District Crime Cell, said.

Sources said efforts are on to nab the suppliers of weapons in UP and teams have been dispatched to teh state.