Chandigarh: Man arrested for killing wife after fight

A 24-YEAR-OLD man was arrested for killing his wife with a knife after heated arguments at the house in Dhanas, on Sunday night.

The victim, identified as Purnima, 24, had married accused Sunny around one and half years back.

Police have recovered the knife used in the incident that took place around 11.30pm.

Police said Sunny used to come home very late and used to be drunk occasionally. On Sunday night also Sunny returned home in an inebriated condition and an altercation ensued between the couple, said SHO PS Sarangpur, Inspector Lakhbir Singh.

Police said that the parents and sister of Sunny, who were present at the time, intervened and the matter was sorted out. Subsequently, the couple started fighting again and upon losing his cool, Sunny attacked his wife with a knife. Purnima received sharp injuries in her stomach and was rushed the victim to GMSH-16, where doctors declared her dead.

The area police were informed. Later, the parents of the victim also reached the hospital and levelled allegations of harassment against their daughter’s husband and in-laws. Police said accused Sunny was arrested from near Dhanas as he had escaped from the hospital.

The victim’s body was handed over to her kin after a postmortem examination. A case was registered at PS Sarangpur.