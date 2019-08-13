Chandigarh: Man arrested for killing friend he suspected was having an affair with his sister

Written by Pallavi Singhal

Advertising

THE CIA team of Panchkula, Sector 26, on Monday arrested accused Sandeep Kumar, alias Sibbu, from his hometown of Rampura Phul, Bathinda, for the murder of Gagandeep Singh Bedi.

A police official said, “We caught him at Rampura Phul. He will be presented in court tomorrow.”

Sources in the police said Sandeep, 25, committed the crime as he suspected 37-year-old victim Gagandeep of having an affair with his 22-year-old sister. The cops claimed that Sandeep was enraged when his sister went missing from home a few days ago. His suspicions were confirmed when he came to the city to look for her. Following this, he bought a sharp-edged khukri and went to Gagandeep’s house. He spent the night there before allegedly murdering him the next morning.

Advertising

According to Gagandeep’s wife Tanu Shara, an astrologer, Sandeep was their neighbour at Rampura Phul. He came to meet them on Saturday evening and spent the night with them. Gagandeep was driving him to the Zirakpur bus stand when the crime took place.

The body with several injury marks was found at the rear of the Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula on Sunday morning. The blood-spattered khukri used to commit the crime was found on the scene of the crime along with a bag.

The body was sent to the Civil Hospital, Panchkula, where a post-mortem examination was conducted on Monday.

Gagandeep was murdered at 8.30 in the morning while he was on his way to drop Sandeep to Zirakpur in his Honda Jazz car. Both had left the house at 8.30 am and the police received the call about the murder from a cop patrolling the area around 9 am. Sandeep Kumar was the main suspect in the case right from the outset.