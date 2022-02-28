Chandigarh: Man arrested for kidnapping, robbing property dealer of jewellery, money

A month after a Sector 46 resident and his wife was looted of jewellery worth Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 40,000, police on Sunday arrested a 33-year-old man on charges of kidnapping.

The accused was identified as Ravinder Kumar of Lohgarh village in Zirakpur. He was produced before the court on Sunday and remanded in two-day police custody.

The victim, identified as Navreet Singh, a property dealer, was reportedly kidnapped from Zirakpur around 11am on January 21 following a money dispute. He was taken to many places, including Kala Amb in Himanchal and Derabassi and then brought to Bhardwaj Jewellers in Sector 23.

Baljeet, wife of the victim, said that she got a call from her husband, who told her that he was kidnapped by five men and asked her to reach the jewellery store with valuables and cash.

Baljeet added that when her husband expressed his inability to arrange the money, they forced him to call her. “After getting a call from my husband, I rushed to the spot with jewellery worth Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 40,000 cash,” she said, adding that three days later, she approached the Zirakpur police with a complaint but they were not ready to register an FIR.

Following which, she filed an application in the Punjab and Haryana high court. A complaint was also filed with the public window, Sector 9 on January 31.

Based on Baljeet’s statement, an FIR was on Saturday registered under Section 364A (kidnapping), 379A (snatching), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC.

The complaint was forwarded to Sector 17 police station for investigation.

Police said, “Ravinder claimed during questioning that there is a money dispute between him and Navreet Singh. His claims will be verified at a later stage”. He also said that there were four others with him involved in the crime and we are inestigating him further for more details.