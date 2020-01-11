Chandigarh: Man arrested for faking car registration number, held through E-Vahan app

A team from Lonavala Town Police launched a probe, and an investigating team went through the records of former employees at Bansal’s shop. (Representational Image) A team from Lonavala Town Police launched a probe, and an investigating team went through the records of former employees at Bansal’s shop. (Representational Image)

A 23-year-old man preparing for IELTS was arrested for affixing a fake number on his i10 car in order to avoid car recovery agents, near Sector 63.

The accused was identified as Surinder Singh, of Mukatsar, Punjab. Police said that the accused had failed to pay all the installments of the car to the bank and the bank staff had been looking for him in order to recover the car. Police said the registration number was found registered on the name of one of Surinder’s neighbour in Mukatsar.

“Surinder Singh was intercepted at a checking naka set in the view of January 26. The registration number of his car was checked on the E-Vahan mobile application available with all Chandigarh police personnel. When an officer at the naka scrutinised the car number in the mobile application, it was found to be registered on a different car instead of the i10. We arrested him on the spot. Actually, the i10 is registered in the name of Surinder’s mother,” said a police officer.

Accused Surinder Singh was released on regular bail on Friday. A case was registered at PS 49.

