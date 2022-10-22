Chandigarh: Man arrested for attacking eatery employee

Chandigarh Police on Saturday arrested a man for allegedly attacking the employee of an eatery, Nukkad Dhaba, in Sector 22.

According to the police, the incident took place on the night of October 16. The accused, identified as one Mukesh Passi, allegedly attacked and injured one Inder Singh, 65, of Nukkad Dhaba and threatened him with dire consequences.

Sources said that assailant Mukesh Passi had also told Singh that he is a member of the Lawrence. As per the police, Passi allegedly attacked Singh with a sharp-edged weapon after the latter raised objections to him drinking alcohol inside the eatery. A case was registered at Sector 17 police station. Police said that Mukesh Passi had previously been arrested in a case of rape in 2015.