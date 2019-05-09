Toggle Menu
Chandigarh: Man acquitted of charges of attempt to murder after complainant turns hostilehttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/chandigarh/chandigarh-man-acquitted-of-charges-of-attempt-to-murder-after-complainant-turns-hostile-5718079/

Chandigarh: Man acquitted of charges of attempt to murder after complainant turns hostile

As per Prosecution, the case pertains to October 19, 2018, when the complainant, Dhirender Pratap, who owns a private business, was walking in a park nearby his residence at Mauli Jagran when Kumar stabbed him with a sharp-edged weapon.

Maharashtra, Thane, Thane police, Thane court, prostitution in India, prostitution cases, prostitution racket in Thane, prostitution racket busted in Thane, minor girls in prostitution, crime news, Maharashtra news, Indian Express 
The accused, Anil Kumar of Rajiv Colony, Panchkula, has been acquitted of charges under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of IPC by the Court of ADJ Rajesh Sharma. (Representative Image)

The district court of Chandigarh, on Wednesday, acquitted an 18-year-old of charges of attempting to murder a man in 2018, after the complainant turned hostile in court.

The accused, Anil Kumar of Rajiv Colony, Panchkula, has been acquitted of charges under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of IPC by the Court of ADJ Rajesh Sharma.

As per Prosecution, the case pertains to October 19, 2018, when the complainant, Dhirender Pratap, who owns a private business, was walking in a park nearby his residence at Mauli Jagran. Kumar arrived at the park and entered into an argument with him over old enmity and even stabbed him with a sharp-edged weapon. The complainant raised an alarm and the local passersby informed the police about the incident. The victim was taken to GMSH-16 for treatment, where he was discharged later. During the investigation of the case, the accused was arrested by the police and was booked under Section 307 of IPC at Mauli Jagran police station.

During trial, the defense counsel, Advocate Palvinder Singh Lucky, argued that the accused was falsely implicated and the police did not conduct a fair investigation in the case. The complainant himself denied to identify accused in the court and stated that he was attacked at night and could not the attacker’s face.

Thus, after hearing the arguments and facts of the case, the court acquitted the accused of the charges.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Chandigarh: Man sentenced to 5-yr jail for possessing intoxicated injections
2 Chandigarh: 24-yr-old woman hit by canter, dies on spot
3 Woman blames judge for rape case order, HC says judges can’t respond to each charge