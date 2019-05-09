Chandigarh: Man acquitted of charges of attempt to murder after complainant turns hostile

The district court of Chandigarh, on Wednesday, acquitted an 18-year-old of charges of attempting to murder a man in 2018, after the complainant turned hostile in court.

The accused, Anil Kumar of Rajiv Colony, Panchkula, has been acquitted of charges under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of IPC by the Court of ADJ Rajesh Sharma.

As per Prosecution, the case pertains to October 19, 2018, when the complainant, Dhirender Pratap, who owns a private business, was walking in a park nearby his residence at Mauli Jagran. Kumar arrived at the park and entered into an argument with him over old enmity and even stabbed him with a sharp-edged weapon. The complainant raised an alarm and the local passersby informed the police about the incident. The victim was taken to GMSH-16 for treatment, where he was discharged later. During the investigation of the case, the accused was arrested by the police and was booked under Section 307 of IPC at Mauli Jagran police station.

During trial, the defense counsel, Advocate Palvinder Singh Lucky, argued that the accused was falsely implicated and the police did not conduct a fair investigation in the case. The complainant himself denied to identify accused in the court and stated that he was attacked at night and could not the attacker’s face.

Thus, after hearing the arguments and facts of the case, the court acquitted the accused of the charges.