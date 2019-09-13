Chandigarh: Man acquitted from charges of possessing 16 gm heroin

The district court of Chandigarh on Monday acquitted a 33-year-old man from charges of possessing 16 grams of heroin in 2017.

The accused, Sonu Goyal, a resident of Zirakpur, Chandigarh, has been acquitted from section 21 of the NDPS act, by the Court of Additional District and Sessions Judge, Dr Ajit Attri.

As per the prosecution, the case dates back to January 11, 2017, when the Chandigarh Police team of PS Sector 34 was on regular checking near the Dev Samaj College.

Around 6.15 am, a man was seen coming near Burail side. The policemen, finding his activity suspicious, held him and during checking found a carry bag allegedly containing 16 grams of heroin.

The accused could not show any permit for possessing the contraband. He was thus arrested under section 21 of the NDPS Act at PS Sector 34, Chandigarh.

During the trial, the defense counsel, Advocate Dipesh Sharma argued that the accused has been falsely implicated in the case, and the contraband was implanted on him. Police did not have any independent witness in the case, and also there were contradictions in the statements of police officers.

After hearing the arguments and facts of the case, the court acquitted the accused from the charges.