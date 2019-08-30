Chandigarh: Man acquitted from charges of assaulting and disrobing minor girl

The District and Sessions Court of Chandigarh on Thursday acquitted a city resident from charges of assaulting and intending to disrobe a minor girl in 2018, after the prosecution failed to prove allegations.

The accused, Rajkumar, a resident of Maulijagran, was acquitted from sections 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 354 B (Any man who assaults or uses criminal force to any woman or abets such act with the intention of disrobing 1 or compelling her to be naked), 452 (House-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) of the IPC and sections 8 and 18 of the POCSO Act.

As per the Prosecution, the case was registered on the complainant of the girl’s father on August 28, 2018. The father alleged that the accused Rajkumar came to his house and started arguing with him and entered into a scuffle. As the complainant’s daughter and family came out of the house, the accused tore his daughter’s clothes.

Defence counsel Advocate Manjit Singh argued that Rajkumar had a fight with the complainant on the street just outside the house and he had no intention to disrobe the child.

After hearing the arguments and facts of the case, the court acquitted the accused from the charges.