Chandigarh: Man confesses to killing woman friend on TV, held from channel office

In a dramatic turn of events, a man accused of killing his woman friend at a Chandigarh hotel appeared in the office of a local TV channel on Tuesday and confessed to the crime.

Within minutes, a team of Chandigarh Police arrived at the office at Phase-2 Industrial Area and arrested the man.

Maninder Singh said he killed Sarabjeet Kaur, a qualified nurse, because he suspected she was in a relationship with someone else.

Sarabjeet’s body was found in a room at Hotel Sky on January 1. A case of murder was registered at the Sector 31 police station. She had checked into the hotel with Singh, who was out on bail after conviction in another murder case in Karnal in 2010.

Police sources said Singh wanted to marry Kaur. He claimed as her brothers were not in favour of their inter-caste marriage, they decided to go for court marriage. However, he claimed, he later found out Kaur was in touch with another man. A police officer said, “Maninder strangulated Sarabjeet and later slit her throat with a knife.”

Singh and Kaur had checked into the hotel on December 30, 2019. They submitted their identity proofs. The CCTV recording of the hotel showed Singh leaving alone around 11.56 pm on December 30. Nobody was sitting at the reception when he had left the hotel.

