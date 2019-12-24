Chandigarh: Mall, others fined Rs 20 lakh for charging extra on bottled beverages

In appeal Jindal argued that the mall, eatery and the beverage companies have adopted unfair trade practice by printing dual MRP as well as by charging the price above the basic MRP of the products sold on their premises (Representational Image) In appeal Jindal argued that the mall, eatery and the beverage companies have adopted unfair trade practice by printing dual MRP as well as by charging the price above the basic MRP of the products sold on their premises (Representational Image)

In an order having wide ramifications, the State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission of Chandigarh has imposed a cost of Rs 20 lakh on Elante Mall, two eateries and two beverage companies for charging Rs 10 extra on a water bottle and Rs 28 extra on soft drink bottle, along with directions to the Elante Mall to immediately stop the running of food business on its premises except after obtaining a licence from FSSA (Food Safety and Standards) 2006.

The Chandigarh Deputy Commissioner has been directed to ensure that no food business is run without a licence under the provisions of FSSA (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses), Regulations, 2011, and in case it is found that there is a violation of the FSSA 2006 and Regulations, then appropriate action be taken.

The order has been passed by the bench of Justice Raj Shekhar Attri (president), Padma Pandey (member) and Rajesh K Arya (member), deciding the two appeals of Chandigarh resident Navneet Jindal.

Jindal stated that in 2016 and 2017, he had bought the soft drink bottle for Rs 60 from an outlet of Akash restaurant, and a mineral water bottle for Rs 30 from an outlet of Delux Dhaba at the Food Court of Elante Mall, Chandigarh, on two occasions. Both the soft drink bottle and the mineral water bottle were available for MRP of Rs 32 and Rs 20 respectively in other outlets in the city. Jindal stated that eateries at food court at the mall provided no menu service for delivering the food to the customers. Rather, the customers have to do self-service. Jindal thus filed two formal complaints at the Consumer Forum against CSJ Infrastructure Private Limited (Elante Mall), the two eatery outlets at the mall food court, Delux Dhaba and Akash Restaurant, and the two beverage companies, Kandhari Beverages and Coca-Cola India. The forum, however, dismissed Jindal’s complaint. After that, he filed an appeal against the forum order in the commission in June 2019.

In appeal Jindal argued that the mall, eatery and the beverage companies have adopted unfair trade practice by printing dual MRP as well as by charging the price above the basic MRP of the products sold on their premises as similar products were available in the open market having less or basic MRP. The mall, eatery and beverage companies contended that the eateries wherein the food business is run shall be treated as a restaurant and they are entitled to print dual prices on the bottles of soft drink and water respectively and also to recover the price as printed on the bottles in question.

After hearing the arguments, the commission held that “…no licence has been issued to any of the respondents (eateries) to run food business within the premises of Elante Mall. Even no such licence has been produced on the record by any of the respondents (Elante Mall, eateries, and beverage firms) to establish that the premises of Elante Mall can be used to run a food business. In spite of that, the respondents (eateries) are running the business of food eateries within the Elante Mall…Thus, the food business is being run in an illegal and unauthorised manner. It amounts to undue enrichment through illegal and unauthorised means…”

“…the ‘food court’ in question has been set up for facilitating the customers of the shopping plaza, so that they may purchase eatables during the tenure of shopping. Neither any waiter has been provided to the appellant nor were any other services provided to him. Rather, the customers have to self-serve them…services rendered by different eateries in the ‘food court’ within the premises of Elante Mall cannot be equated with the services rendered in the hotels or restaurants and as such the respondents cannot charge more than the price of MRP as mentioned on the soft drinks and water bottles, by way of dual charging…”, the commission observed.

Setting aside the forum order, the commission said, “The District Forum also failed to apply its mind that the food court/eateries, where no service is provided and the customers have to self-serve them cannot be considered as restaurants or hotels.”

The commission thus ordered the Elante Mall, eateries, and the beverage companies to refund the excess amount received for the two bottles from complainant, and to pay Jindal Rs 40,000 as compensation and Rs 20,000 as cost of litigation, for the two cases. While an amount of Rs 10 lakh is to be deposited in the Consumer Legal Aid Fund, Rs 10 lakh is to be deposited in the PGI Poor Patient Welfare Fund. The commission also immediately stopped printing and publishing dual prices on the goods sold in the Elante Mall, and stopped charging dual prices from the customers with immediate effect.

