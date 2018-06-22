‘Number of vector-borne diseases lesser in 2017 than previous few years in Chandigarh’

As per the report, last year, the number of malaria cases (provisional) reported in the city was 114. In 2016 and 2015, the number of cases was 157 and 152 respectively. As per the report, last year, the number of malaria cases (provisional) reported in the city was 114. In 2016 and 2015, the number of cases was 157 and 152 respectively.

The number of dengue, malaria and chikungunya cases in Chandigarh were on decline in 2017 as compared to the previous few years, a Union health ministry report has revealed.

The National Health Profile-2018, prepared by the Central Bureau of Health Intelligence, was released by Union Health Minister J P Nadda in New Delhi on Tuesday.

As per the report, last year, the number of malaria cases (provisional) reported in the city was 114. In 2016 and 2015, the number of cases was 157 and 152 respectively.

No malaria death was reported in 2017 and 2016, according to the report. In 2015, there was, however, one death. In 2014, the total positive cases were 114 with no death.

The report adds that there were 1,652 clinically-suspected chikungunya cases in 2017 and 2,857 in 2016. There was only one case of chikungunya recorded in 2015.

Last year, the number of dengue cases recorded in Chandigarh was 1,094 and in 2016 it was 1,246. There were no dengue deaths in the city in 2017 and 2016, as per the report. In 2015, there was, however, one death among 966 positive cases.

As per the statistics, there was no case of kala-azar, acute encephalitis syndrome and Japanese encephalitis in Chandigarh in the last few years.

According to Chandigarh health department officials, their main focus is now that no death takes place because of the vector-borne disease in the city.

The Chandigarh health department has already set a deadline to eliminate malaria from the city by 2020.

This year, so far, a total of five dengue cases have been reported in the city. According to the health department officials, however, they have initiated steps to prevent outbreak of the vector-borne diseases in the city.

Earlier this year, Chandigarh health department appointed Dr Upendrajeet Singh Gill as Assistant Director Malaria. He has been tasked to streamline the malaria wing so that this year Chandigarh sees even lesser number of vector-borne cases.

Chandigarh health director Dr G Dewan has been saying that the department has initiated several steps in advance and that they are hoping that this year the cases will be lesser as compared to 2017.

Concerned over increase in the number of dengue cases in the region, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had even taken a suo motu cognizance of the issue and sought response from the authorities of three administrations (Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh).

