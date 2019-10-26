Chandigarh makes it must for all schools: ‘No bag day’ once every week

THE CHANDIGARH Administration has made it mandatory for all the schools to have “no bag day” once every week. The directions will come into force from next week and all the schools have to implement them every Saturday.

It was decided in a meeting chaired by UT Education Secretary B L Sharma on Wednesday in the run-up to the preparations for PISA (Programme for International Student Assessment) test that is scheduled to be held in Chandigarh in 2021. As per the minutes, it was discussed that “no bag day” will be initiated for students every week.

On the no bag day, students will come to school without bags and will be provided learning through various activities that will be held in or outside the classrooms. Learning through activities will be related to the course itself.

It was also stated that field trips will be encouraged to ensure more practical learning in children instead of completely theoretical learning. Field trips will mean visiting places such as gas station, railway station, parks, farms and post office, as per the minutes.

In the meeting it was also decided to promote reading extensively. Teachers will be instructed to ask students to analyze newspaper articles related to topics being taught.

Also, mandatory reading exercise for students will be planned in school time table. Teachers will be using newspaper or other articles for class reading and discussion.

It was decided that the approach to learning, no bag day, field trips, reading activities all have to be integrated in the school time table as a regular practice. Guidelines regarding the same will be framed, it was stated.