Chandigarh: MakeMyTrip told to pay Rs 87K for not refunding cancelled tickets

The Chandigarh Consumer Forum directed an online travel service provider, MakeMyTrip, to pay Rs 87,289 to a Chandigarh-based advocate for failing to refund tickets of cancelled flights in two incidents.

Advertising

According to the complaint, Krishan Singla, he and his wife travelled to Mumbai every three months for his wife’s appointment with a Homeopathic doctor. Thus, Singla booked a round-trip ticket worth Rs 25,769 in May 2019, through MakeMyTrip using his HDFC credit card. However, their Jet Airways flight from Mumbai to Chandigarh was cancelled as crisis hit the airline.

Singla requested MakeMyTrip to accommodate them in another flight. His request was denied and thus, he sought a refund of Rs 13,180. As reimbursement of the refund was delayed, Singla served a legal notice to the online portal through e-mail, but he received no reply.

In the second incident, he had booked refundable flight tickets to Sydney, Australia, for himself and his family as their visas were yet to be confirmed by the Australian Embassy. He paid Rs 1,55,004 for the tickets. However, he could not get a tourist visa. The firm refunded Rs 1,00,895, and deducted Rs 54,109 without specifying a reason, he alleged.

Advertising

MakeMyTrip did not submit any replies in the matter and the cases proceeded ex-parte.

After hearing the arguments in the matter, the forum ordered MakeMyTrip to refund Rs 13,180 along with Rs 10,000 as compensation and litigation cost in the first case, and an amount of Rs 54,109 along with Rs 10,000 compensation and litigation cost in the second case.