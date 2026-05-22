Justice buried in files: Chandigarh magisterial probe reports expose pattern of inaction

From PG fire deaths to electrocution and amusement ride tragedies, inquiry reports flagged lapses, fixed accountability and recommended action, but most findings remained buried in official files.

Written by: Hina Rohtaki
6 min readMay 22, 2026 11:55 AM IST
Parents of Heerakshi, who was crushed to death as a portion of a 250 year old heritage tree collapsed on her, at their residence in Sector 43 of Chandigarh on Monday. (Express File photo by Kamleshwar Singh)Parents of Heerakshi, who was crushed to death as a portion of a 250 year old heritage tree collapsed on her, at their residence in Sector 43 of Chandigarh on Monday. (Express File photo by Kamleshwar Singh)
Make us preferred source on Google

Every major tragedy in Chandigarh over the past few years was followed by a familiar official response — the announcement of a magisterial inquiry promising accountability and corrective action.

But an investigation by The Indian Express into several such probe reports reveals a recurring pattern: findings acknowledged, lapses documented and recommendations made, yet little visible action followed on the ground.

The reports accessed by The Indian Express show how inquiries into some of Chandigarh’s most disturbing incidents remained confined largely to paperwork, while victims’ families continue to await accountability and closure.

PG fire that killed three girls: Officials indicted, no action taken

One of the most glaring examples was the February 22, 2020 fire at an illegal paying guest (PG) accommodation in Sector 32, where three girl students died and two others suffered serious injuries.

The magisterial inquiry held not only the owners and PG operators responsible, but also indicted Estate Office officials and beat police personnel for negligence in failing to detect and report the illegal setup despite it operating for a long time.

The inquiry report, accessed by The Indian Express, stated that around 28 girls were living in cramped cabins constructed using PVC, fibre and wooden sheets inside a residential building illegally converted into a PG facility.

The report noted that the premises lacked fire safety measures, emergency exits, ventilation and proper escape routes. “There was very less space for exit” and “no fire safety measure available in the said premises,” the inquiry observed.

Story continues below this ad

The Inquiry Officer concluded that the negligence of Estate Office officials and beat police staff “cannot be pardonable as it resulted in loss of three precious lives”.

Officials of the Estate Office, including the SDO(Building), Area JE and SIE (Misuse Wing), had claimed they were unaware of the illegal PG operations as no complaints had been received. However, the report observed that such large-scale misuse and overcrowding could not have escaped notice had proper inspections been carried out.

The inquiry also held beat police officials negligent for failing to verify tenant and PG records or report the illegal accommodation despite regular patrolling in the area.

“Their failure to inspect, verify, report and enforce rules allowed the illegal and unsafe PG setup to continue until the fatal fire occurred,” the report stated.

Story continues below this ad

Despite the findings and recommendations, no significant action followed against the officials named in the report.

Electrocution death of teenager Mayank: Probe recommends action, family still awaits closure

Another case that raised serious questions involved the death of 17-year-old Mayank, who was electrocuted near a transformer in Sector 8 on July 17, 2024.

Mayank, son of an Enforcement Directorate officer, had been returning from a gym when he came into contact with the transformer while crossing railings near the Sector 8 market.

Following public outrage, the Chandigarh Administration ordered a magisterial inquiry and also sought an assessment from the Central Electricity Authority (CEA).

Story continues below this ad

The inquiry report concluded that the incident involved “a miscalculated short cut attempted by the deceased, coupled with losing balance”. However, it simultaneously acknowledged major shortcomings in maintenance and safety mechanisms.

The report stated that “important up-gradations are pending on electricity department’s part” and observed that more proactive reporting by maintenance staff could have helped install better safety measures.

It further noted that the Municipal Corporation Chandigarh also failed to notify the Electricity Department despite the road being under its maintenance jurisdiction.

The inquiry recommended disciplinary proceedings against Electricity Department maintenance staff, besides action against the XEN and SDO for supervisory lapses. It also advised the Municipal Corporation to fix responsibility through an internal probe.

Yet, despite the recommendations, action remains awaited.

Story continues below this ad

Heerakshi case: Probe blamed Engineering Department, but no accountability fixed

In 2022, Class X student Heerakshi died after a tree collapsed inside a school campus. Another student lost her arm and a woman attendant was injured in the incident.

The inquiry conducted by Justice Rakesh Kumar Jain Chauhan held that the tragedy occurred due to lapses by the Engineering Department of the Chandigarh Administration.

“The school authorities cannot be held guilty of any negligence,” the report stated, adding that officials failed to inspect the tree or devise protocols for treatment and preservation of diseased trees.

Justice Chauhan observed that the Peepal tree was not overaged and had collapsed because it was diseased and structurally weak.

Story continues below this ad

“The custodian of the tree being layman and not expert, it is not expected from them that they could fathom the consequences,” the report noted, adding that the department should have issued proper conservation guidelines.

Despite recommendations for action, no concrete accountability measures followed.

Elante toy train accident: Lapses identified, accountability unclear

Two years after 11-year-old Shahbaz Singh died in a toy train accident at Chandigarh’s Elante mall, the magisterial inquiry identified several operational and safety lapses but stopped short of fixing responsibility.

The June 22, 2024 accident occurred after the toy train overturned inside the mall premises. An FIR was registered and a police investigation is continuing.

The 33-page inquiry report pointed to the absence of an attendant and operational lapses by the ride operator. It observed that safety grills and seatbelts inside the train compartments could have prevented the tragedy.

Story continues below this ad

The report recommended mandatory safety audits, provision of operation manuals to buyers of amusement rides, stricter inspections of gaming zones and deployment of trained operators.

It also stressed stronger enforcement of Chandigarh’s Controlling of Places of Public Amusement Rules, 2016.

However, even after the inquiry flagged deficiencies and recommended safeguards, questions over accountability remain unresolved.

Hina Rohtaki
Hina Rohtaki

Hina Rohtaki is a Special Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. She is one of the most prominent journalists covering the Chandigarh Administration, civic issues, and the unique political status of the Union Territory. Professional Background Experience: She has been in the field for over a decade and is known for her investigative reporting on administrative waste and urban governance. Awards: She is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award, which was presented to her by the President of India in January 2020. She was also awarded the Jethmalani prize (The Will of Steel Awards) in 2025 in the Empowerment category for a series of articles that highlighted the struggles of Covid widows. Core Beat: Her primary focus is the Chandigarh administrative structure, the Union Territory's financial management, and urban development projects. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent work highlights a focus on government accountability, administrative expenditures, and civic trends: 1. Investigative & Financial Reporting "Fuelling power: Senior UT IAS officers guzzled petrol worth Rs 30 lakh in 2 yrs" (Dec 14, 2025): An investigative report detailing the high fuel bills of top bureaucrats, including the Finance Secretary and Chief Secretary’s staff. "Admn spends Rs 1.5 crore on dismantling road railings and fixing again after increasing height" (Dec 8, 2025): Highlighting administrative waste on "non-viable" solutions for pedestrian control. "Chandigarh’s finances under ministry’s watch now" (Nov 27, 2025): Reporting on the new requirement for MHA approval for all new projects in the UT. 2. Governance & Constitutional Status "What will it mean for Chandigarh if it is brought under Article 240?" (Nov 24, 2025): An "Explained" piece on the potential constitutional shift that would grant the President more power over the UT's governance. "MP Manish Tewari moves Bill seeking directly elected Mayor with 5-year tenure" (Dec 6, 2025): Covering the legislative push to reform Chandigarh's municipal leadership structure. "No proposal to increase Mayor's term in Chandigarh by 5 years: Centre" (Dec 10, 2025): Reporting on the Union government's response to demands for a longer mayoral term. 3. Urban Infrastructure & Environment "Chandigarh admn cuts power to India's tallest air purifier, asks firm to dismantle it" (Nov 17, 2025): A critical report on the failure of a high-cost environmental project deemed "of no use" by experts. "UT rethinks 24/7 water supply project as costs soar" (Nov 26, 2025): Detailing the financial challenges and delays in modernizing the city's water network. "Centre 'obfuscating, covering up' MC's shifting deadlines for clearing Dadu Majra dump" (Dec 12, 2025): Reporting on the ongoing controversy surrounding the city's major waste dump. 4. Lifestyle & Local Trends "Chandigarh turns into a Thar city as women fuel the surge" (Dec 2, 2025): A feature on a unique automotive trend in the city, with a record 600 registrations by women drivers this year. "After fivefold spike in 2023, EV sales struggle to pick pace in Chandigarh" (Dec 2, 2025): Analyzing the slowdown in electric vehicle adoption despite previous surges. Signature Beat Hina is known for her meticulous tracking of RTI (Right to Information) data to expose administrative inefficiency. Her "Ground Zero" reporting on the Dadu Majra garbage dump and her scrutiny of the Chandigarh Smart City projects have made her a key figure in the city’s civil society discourse. X (Twitter):  @HinaRohtaki ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
May 22: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments