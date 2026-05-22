Justice buried in files: Chandigarh magisterial probe reports expose pattern of inaction

Every major tragedy in Chandigarh over the past few years was followed by a familiar official response — the announcement of a magisterial inquiry promising accountability and corrective action.

But an investigation by The Indian Express into several such probe reports reveals a recurring pattern: findings acknowledged, lapses documented and recommendations made, yet little visible action followed on the ground.

The reports accessed by The Indian Express show how inquiries into some of Chandigarh’s most disturbing incidents remained confined largely to paperwork, while victims’ families continue to await accountability and closure.

One of the most glaring examples was the February 22, 2020 fire at an illegal paying guest (PG) accommodation in Sector 32, where three girl students died and two others suffered serious injuries.

The magisterial inquiry held not only the owners and PG operators responsible, but also indicted Estate Office officials and beat police personnel for negligence in failing to detect and report the illegal setup despite it operating for a long time.

The inquiry report, accessed by The Indian Express, stated that around 28 girls were living in cramped cabins constructed using PVC, fibre and wooden sheets inside a residential building illegally converted into a PG facility.

The report noted that the premises lacked fire safety measures, emergency exits, ventilation and proper escape routes. “There was very less space for exit” and “no fire safety measure available in the said premises,” the inquiry observed.

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The Inquiry Officer concluded that the negligence of Estate Office officials and beat police staff “cannot be pardonable as it resulted in loss of three precious lives”.

Officials of the Estate Office, including the SDO(Building), Area JE and SIE (Misuse Wing), had claimed they were unaware of the illegal PG operations as no complaints had been received. However, the report observed that such large-scale misuse and overcrowding could not have escaped notice had proper inspections been carried out.

The inquiry also held beat police officials negligent for failing to verify tenant and PG records or report the illegal accommodation despite regular patrolling in the area.

“Their failure to inspect, verify, report and enforce rules allowed the illegal and unsafe PG setup to continue until the fatal fire occurred,” the report stated.

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Despite the findings and recommendations, no significant action followed against the officials named in the report.

Electrocution death of teenager Mayank: Probe recommends action, family still awaits closure

Another case that raised serious questions involved the death of 17-year-old Mayank, who was electrocuted near a transformer in Sector 8 on July 17, 2024.

Mayank, son of an Enforcement Directorate officer, had been returning from a gym when he came into contact with the transformer while crossing railings near the Sector 8 market.

Following public outrage, the Chandigarh Administration ordered a magisterial inquiry and also sought an assessment from the Central Electricity Authority (CEA).

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The inquiry report concluded that the incident involved “a miscalculated short cut attempted by the deceased, coupled with losing balance”. However, it simultaneously acknowledged major shortcomings in maintenance and safety mechanisms.

The report stated that “important up-gradations are pending on electricity department’s part” and observed that more proactive reporting by maintenance staff could have helped install better safety measures.

It further noted that the Municipal Corporation Chandigarh also failed to notify the Electricity Department despite the road being under its maintenance jurisdiction.

The inquiry recommended disciplinary proceedings against Electricity Department maintenance staff, besides action against the XEN and SDO for supervisory lapses. It also advised the Municipal Corporation to fix responsibility through an internal probe.

Yet, despite the recommendations, action remains awaited.

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Heerakshi case: Probe blamed Engineering Department, but no accountability fixed

In 2022, Class X student Heerakshi died after a tree collapsed inside a school campus. Another student lost her arm and a woman attendant was injured in the incident.

The inquiry conducted by Justice Rakesh Kumar Jain Chauhan held that the tragedy occurred due to lapses by the Engineering Department of the Chandigarh Administration.

“The school authorities cannot be held guilty of any negligence,” the report stated, adding that officials failed to inspect the tree or devise protocols for treatment and preservation of diseased trees.

Justice Chauhan observed that the Peepal tree was not overaged and had collapsed because it was diseased and structurally weak.

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“The custodian of the tree being layman and not expert, it is not expected from them that they could fathom the consequences,” the report noted, adding that the department should have issued proper conservation guidelines.

Despite recommendations for action, no concrete accountability measures followed.

Elante toy train accident: Lapses identified, accountability unclear

Two years after 11-year-old Shahbaz Singh died in a toy train accident at Chandigarh’s Elante mall, the magisterial inquiry identified several operational and safety lapses but stopped short of fixing responsibility.

The June 22, 2024 accident occurred after the toy train overturned inside the mall premises. An FIR was registered and a police investigation is continuing.

The 33-page inquiry report pointed to the absence of an attendant and operational lapses by the ride operator. It observed that safety grills and seatbelts inside the train compartments could have prevented the tragedy.

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The report recommended mandatory safety audits, provision of operation manuals to buyers of amusement rides, stricter inspections of gaming zones and deployment of trained operators.

It also stressed stronger enforcement of Chandigarh’s Controlling of Places of Public Amusement Rules, 2016.

However, even after the inquiry flagged deficiencies and recommended safeguards, questions over accountability remain unresolved.