Chandigarh: Madhya Marg makes for a bumpy ride

Madhya Marg, the City Beautiful’s busiest route that links Panchkula to Chandigarh, witnesses more traffic movement than any other road in the city, yet its beginning to look like a picture of neglect. More than 2 lakh commuters travel between Chandigarh and Panchkula every day, especially during the office hours. Even the vehicles from other states cross this stretch to go towards Himachal .

Advertising

Considering this consistently large traffic movement on the route, it’s one road that needs constant attention to remove the effects of the daily wear and tear but of late it’s turning into a bumpy stretch. Potholes and rough patches cause commuters to brake frequently, thus risking a pileup.

The condition is worse near the roundabouts. The Transport Lights cross-section has a big pothole in the middle. Though it surfaced a couple of months ago, it is yet to attract any remedial action. An MC engineer blamed it on an underground water pipe but had no answer to how it can be repaired. The Grain Market roundabout also has a depression that can be dangerous for two-wheelers speeding on that stretch. It originated a couple of months ago when a part of the road caved in near the roundabout. Though the MC was quick to fill up the crater, it failed to level the road that continues to be bumpy even today.

The Press Chowk, which is the link to many government offices in Sector 17, also has rough patches where the macadam has worn off.