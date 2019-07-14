Chandigarh: Lt Gen Joginder Singh Gharaya passes away at 95

LT GEN Joginder Singh Gharaya (retd), one of the most highly decorated officers of the Army who had been awarded the Maha Vir Chakra and Kirti Chakra, passed away on Saturday morning. He was 95.

An officer of the Bihar Regiment, Lt Gen Gharaya had been commissioned before Independence into the Frontier Force Regiment in 1946.

After Independence, he was transferred to the Bihar Regiment. He took part in the ‘Police Action’ in Hyderabad in September 1948 and effectively handled the Razakar militia which was opposing Hyderabad’s merger with India. For his personal bravery and conduct of operations as a Company Commander of 1 Bihar, he was awarded the Kirti Chakra.

Lt Gen Gharaya was awarded the second-highest gallantry award in the 1971 Indo-Pak war in the eastern theatre. He was at the time commanding a brigade and when he saw the attack by the leading troops of the brigade falter in the Jessore sector, he took personal charge in the conduct of the battle, suffering severe injuries in the process.

His remains were cremated at the Sector 25 electric crematorium in the presence of close relatives and several retired Army officers of the Tricity.