Chandigarh Administration says LPG supply ‘adequate’, warns against panic buying and black marketing

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The Chandigarh Administration on Tuesday assured residents that there is no shortage of LPG supply for domestic consumers in Chandigarh, even as geopolitical developments have affected energy supplies to India and created some constraints in the availability of petroleum products.
In a press note issued by the Department of Public Relations, the Administration clarified that while the supply chain has been impacted due to ongoing global developments, Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) are maintaining sufficient stocks to meet the daily demand of domestic LPG consumers.
UT officials said that the consumption of LPG has witnessed a slight increase in recent days, which is believed to be due to sporadic incidents of panic buying. However, authorities emphasised that there is no cause for concern as adequate stocks are available and the supply situation remains under control.
Regarding commercial LPG cylinders, the Government of India has restricted the supply to 20 per cent of the average monthly sales. In view of this restriction, all states and Union Territories have been advised to ensure that essential services continue without disruption.
The Chandigarh Administration stated that it is taking necessary steps to ensure uninterrupted LPG supply to hospitals, educational institutions and shelter homes catering to vulnerable sections of society.
To prevent any misuse or diversion of domestic LPG cylinders for commercial purposes, the Food and Supplies Department has directed its Area Inspectors, along with officials from OMCs, to maintain strict vigil across their respective jurisdictions.
The Administration has also warned that strict legal action will be taken against those involved in hoarding or black marketing of LPG cylinders. Authorities said provisions of the Prevention of Black-marketing and Maintenance of Supplies of Essential Commodities Act, 1980, and the Essential Commodities Act, 1955 may be invoked if required.
Meanwhile, the Administration is encouraging consumers to adopt alternative fuel options, particularly Piped Natural Gas (PNG), which is considered more economical, safe and efficient than LPG. PNG supply is currently available in several sectors of the city, including Sectors 10, 11, 17, 22, 26 to 28, 30, 32 to 38, 40 to 44 and 46 to 51.
UT officials also clarified that adequate stocks of petrol (Motor Spirit) and High Speed Diesel are being maintained in Chandigarh and no shortage has been reported.
The Administration has appealed to residents not to panic, refrain from spreading unverified information and avoid any form of hoarding or black marketing of LPG cylinders.
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