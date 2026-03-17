Chandigarh Administration says LPG supply ‘adequate’, warns against panic buying and black marketing

The Chandigarh Administration stated that it is taking necessary steps to ensure uninterrupted LPG supply to hospitals, educational institutions and shelter homes. (Express file photo)

The Chandigarh Administration on Tuesday assured residents that there is no shortage of LPG supply for domestic consumers in Chandigarh, even as geopolitical developments have affected energy supplies to India and created some constraints in the availability of petroleum products.

In a press note issued by the Department of Public Relations, the Administration clarified that while the supply chain has been impacted due to ongoing global developments, Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) are maintaining sufficient stocks to meet the daily demand of domestic LPG consumers.

UT officials said that the consumption of LPG has witnessed a slight increase in recent days, which is believed to be due to sporadic incidents of panic buying. However, authorities emphasised that there is no cause for concern as adequate stocks are available and the supply situation remains under control.