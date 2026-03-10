‘We might have to close restaurants’: Owners flag LPG shortage

Several restaurants and small industries said LPG supplies are being rationed and that additional stock is difficult to obtain. (Credits: Pixabay)

“With only about two days of LPG left, we may have to shut down the restaurant if fresh supplies do not arrive,” said Puja, founder of Back to Source Café, highlighting the anxiety among restaurant owners as a shortage of commercial LPG begins to affect businesses across the Chandigarh region.

Several restaurants and small industries say LPG supplies are being rationed and that additional stock is difficult to obtain, raising concerns that the situation could soon lead to temporary closures or higher prices for consumers.

Puja said her café currently has barely two days’ supply left and does not have any backup infrastructure. Without a timely delivery, she said the restaurant may be forced to suspend operations.