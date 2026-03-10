‘We might have to close restaurants’: Owners flag LPG shortage

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
“With only about two days of LPG left, we may have to shut down the restaurant if fresh supplies do not arrive,” said Puja, founder of Back to Source Café, highlighting the anxiety among restaurant owners as a shortage of commercial LPG begins to affect businesses across the Chandigarh region.
Several restaurants and small industries say LPG supplies are being rationed and that additional stock is difficult to obtain, raising concerns that the situation could soon lead to temporary closures or higher prices for consumers.
Puja said her café currently has barely two days’ supply left and does not have any backup infrastructure. Without a timely delivery, she said the restaurant may be forced to suspend operations.
Some establishments that are still receiving deliveries say their supplies have been curtailed. Pavit Pahwa, owner of Scola Café, said he recently received only three cylinders after placing an order for six. He said the kitchen has now been instructed to conserve gas so that the available stock can last about 15 days.
A representative from Sabroza Kitchen said LPG is available but at inflated prices and without any additional stock in the market. The representative said that if the situation continues, restaurants may have no option but to pass on the increased costs to customers through higher menu prices.
Restaurant owners also pointed out that establishments relying on traditional open-flame cooking are particularly vulnerable. Navdeep Tehlan, owner of Victoria’s Boutique Café, said cuisines such as Indian and Chinese depend heavily on flame-based cooking and cannot easily shift to alternatives. Tehlan said his café currently has about a week’s supply but warned that if the shortage persists, many restaurants may eventually have to move towards electric ovens or induction-based cooking systems, a transition that would require time and investment.
Manmohan Singh, chairman of Chandigarh hotel and restaurant association and owner of the Aroma Hotel, said he too was concerned about the emerging situation. “We are provided with LPG through the pipeline system and as such we are not facing any shortage for now but we are certainly apprehensive about the future supply. We do understand that those establishments which use commercial cylinders are experiencing difficulties,” he said.
For now, businesses say they are trying to manage with the available supplies, but with deliveries being rationed and prices rising, the hospitality sector fears that the gap between normal operations and a complete shutdown could narrow in the coming days.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram