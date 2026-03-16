Induction cooktops fly off shelves amid LPG supply fears in Chandigarh

Written by Dhruv Noatay

Fears of LPG shortages triggered by supply disruptions linked to the West Asia conflict led to a surge in demand for induction cooktops across the country between March 10 and 13, with households rushing to switch cooking methods and retailers reporting empty shelves.

At Bharat Crockery in Chandigarh, proprietor Nitin Kansal said he sold 200 units in just four hours, far exceeding his annual average sale of around 100 pieces. “The surge started on March 10,” he said. “Panic was intense. Some families bought five to seven units each, fearing the crisis would drag on.”

Retailers said the first consignments arrived at older prices, but the cost of new stock quickly rose. Brands such as Sunflame and Prestige increased prices by 7–15 per cent, while some suppliers raised rates by as much as 20–25 per cent, according to Ajay Gupta, president of the Chandigarh Business Council and owner of Appliances Gallery in Sector 22.