What’s on Chandigarh: Look at ‘home’ from a different perspective

‘Ghar’, where the heart resides, where the soul heals, where the mind rests and resets. Ghar or home is our safety net, where our stories begin and our senses come alive. Home is not a place, it is a feeling, a longing, of the love we once had, and wish for.

WHAT: In ‘Chalo Ghar Chalein’, the fourth exhibition from the house of 105Arts, on showcase are works of 10 exceptional artists from across India to encapsulate the deep associations and bond with home. Ghar is an emotion that lives within us, transcending physical distances.

Our cities, towns, and villages become our homes; their familiar sight, smells and sounds offer unparalleled comfort. Experience that beautiful feeling of the home once again, through moving works of art by talented and established senior artists like Nayanaa Kanodia and Vinita Karim, canvases by visionary artists like Satya Dheer Singh, Manisha Agrawal, Daphy Brar, Sandesh Khule, Ashif Hossain and Priyanka Aelay that draw you into the new and the familiar, sculptures by Swati Pasari that transports you to the spiritual realm of the ‘pooja ghar’, and the world of simplistic pleasures of childhood by Shiv Kumar Soni.

“This exhibition endeavours to capture the magnetism of home; its lure, its pull. Every aspect of the home highlighted in each of the works will leave the viewer mesmerized and fill him/her with the sweet, simple warmth of a family, a home, a ghar,” says curator and gallery owner, Mehak Bhan.

Home is about sweet memories, and ‘Chalo Ghar Chalein’ will create a brand-new one by honouring the framers of Chandigarh and Delhi who have been instrumental in bringing out the artworks in beautiful frames. “They are our chief guests who will inaugurate the exhibition. This is our way of saying thank you, to Deepak Printers, to Glass Traders, to all the framers in the city and New Delhi, to the workers for helping us keep the artistic spirit alive,” says Bhan.

WHEN & WHERE: November 26 to December 2 at 105Arts Gallery, 105, Sector 11, Chandigarh.