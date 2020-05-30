Chandigarh: 493 residents who booked community centres to get refund, parking company’s amount to be adjusted

The General House of Chandigarh Municipal Corporation on Friday resolved that all people who had booked community centres for weddings, anniversary and retirement parties ever since the lockdown was announced will get a full refund along with GST paid. (File photo) The General House of Chandigarh Municipal Corporation on Friday resolved that all people who had booked community centres for weddings, anniversary and retirement parties ever since the lockdown was announced will get a full refund along with GST paid. (File photo)

The General House of Chandigarh Municipal Corporation on Friday resolved that all people who had booked community centres for weddings, anniversary and retirement parties ever since the lockdown was announced from March 22 to May 31 will get a full refund along with GST paid. As many as 493 bookings were cancelled due to the pandemic and about Rs 65.98 lakh was stuck with the government departments. The money includes Rs 55.51 lakh rent amount paid by people, Rs 10.07 lakh as the GST and Rs 40,000 for cleaning charges.

BJP Councillor Arun Sood said that when invoice is cancelled, even GST is refundable along with other booking charges and these bookings had to cancelled for no fault of the residents.

Echoing this, Congress councillor Devinder Singh Babla said, “Residents are not at fault and the entire amount should be refunded be it GST or cleaning charges or anything.”

Parking company’s amount to be adjusted The parking company had also sought refund from the Municipal Corporation due to the pandemic. However, the House decided that the amount be adjusted when things are normal.

“At the same time, this be ensured that salaries of employees are paid by the company,” the councillors said.

The charge to manage paid parking lots was taken from end of January and February this year. Two companies had taken over paid parking lot for Rs 5.01 crore and Rs 5.51 crore per annum and have now requested the Corporation for refund

Meanwhile, a comprehensive report prepared by the Chandigarh MC on works done during pandemic was also discussed. specifying the how the various wings of the civic body are working in current times.

The MC stated that an approximate expenditure of Rs 14.41 lakh was made, for different works including that done by the building and roads wing which entail fixing tents, sound system in grain markets, and installing CCTV cameras.

