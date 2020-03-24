Chandigarh lockdown: E-mail mentioning at HC, Bar to fine Rs 10k for violation of lockdown

Thermal screening test at Punjab and Haryana High Court, Chandigarh due to Corona-virus on Friday, March 13 2020. (Express photo) Thermal screening test at Punjab and Haryana High Court, Chandigarh due to Corona-virus on Friday, March 13 2020. (Express photo)

To avoid heavy footfall at the Punjab and Haryana High Court, the Court on Monday ordered that mentioning of cases will be done only through e-mail.

The Court had issued an order on Sunday that till March 31, it will only hear cases of utmost urgency, in the light of the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Such mentioning will be in the form of sending ‘list of dates and events’ only containing one page on the email id. Henceforth, no request for mentioning on the mobile numbers mentioned in the order dated 22.03.2020 will be entertained,” said the High Court in an order.

The emails for mentioning, received between 9 am to 11 am, on that particular date will be considered by the Court, according to the order.

“The email received after the prescribed time slot will not be considered for that particular day. The sender will have to send a afresh email for mentioning on the next date within the prescribed time slot,” read the order.

The list of cases in which the mentioning has been allowed will be published on the High Court website and the filing will then be allowed between 2 pm to 4 pm on that day and those cases will be listed for hearing before the bench on the next working day, the Court said.

The cases not mentioned in the published list will be treated as “not accepted” for mentioning.

Before the High Court issued the order, the Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association had expressed concern over the fact that lawyers and litigants were coming to the High Court even when lockdown was being enforced in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh.

The Bar Association again requested the members of the Bar to adhere to the suspension of work in the High Court till March 31.

“In case of violation of any of the condition as resolved, a fine of Rs 10,000 will be recoverable from the erring Hon’ble member,” said the Bar Association, while asking the lawyers, who are its members, to desist them from coming to the Court till March 31.

