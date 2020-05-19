Lockdown 4 comes with a host of relaxations in Chandigarh

The Chandigarh Administration on Monday announced a slew of relaxations in lockdown 4.0. (Express File Photo by Kamleshwar Singh) The Chandigarh Administration on Monday announced a slew of relaxations in lockdown 4.0. (Express File Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

IN a bid to limp back to normalcy even as Covid cases hover around the 200 mark, the Chandigarh Administration on Monday announced a slew of relaxations in lockdown 4.0.

All markets, including those on sector dividing roads, main roads and Sector 17 Plaza, were permitted to open without odd-even scheme. The odd-even scheme will apply to rehri markets in all sectors and other congested markets where social distancing has to be maintained.

All passenger vehicles, cars, taxis, autorickshaws were allowed to ply on city roads but with riders. Cars or taxis are permitted only with a total of three passengers while autorickshaws with one passenger.

Only non-AC buses were allowed with 50 per cent capacity with a flat rate of Rs 20 per ticket. About movement within the Tricity, the UT Adviser has spoken to Punjab and Haryana governments to give no objection for plying of CTU buses so that people don’t face any problem.

“UT has already conveyed to Punjab and Haryana to allow inter-state movement without passes within the Tricity. Reply is awaited from the two states,” said UT Adviser Manoj Parida.

CONTAINMENT ZONES

Containment zones as delineated and designated earlier will continue. There will be a regular review of the boundaries of containment zones and other additions or deletions of areas will be done taking into consideration the field report.

SALONS/BARBERS

The administration decided that salons/barbers will remain closed until they come out with proper guidelines on how to operate. The administration is finalising a standard operating procedure in consultation with medical experts.

However, spa and massage centres will not be permitted.

GOVT, PRIVATE OFFICES

Public dealing offices like sampark, RLA will open. General public can meet officers for grievances between 11 am and 12 noon only, preferably with prior appointments.

The UT Administration said that private offices are advised to operate with 50 per cent staff. However, work from home will be encouraged.

SPORTS COMPLEXES

Sports complexes will remain open. However, close-proximity games such as wrestling, judo will not be allowed. Spectators not allowed. However, canteen, eating joints attached to sports complexes will remain closed.

BUSES TO PLY WITH 50 PC CAPACITY

All non-AC buses will ply in the Tricity but with the consent of neighbouring states. A flat rate of Rs 20 per ticket will be charged. Buses will run with 50 per cent capacity only to ensure social distancing.

Passenger vehicles like cars, autos and taxies will be allowed. However, autos will be permitted to ply only with one passenger. Cars and taxis will be allowed with maximum three persons.

RESTAURANTS AND SWEET SHOPS

Sweet shops and bakeries are permitted to open. However, they won’t be allowed dining facilities. Home delivery of cooked food allowed.

Even restaurants are allowed home delivery of cooked food. The UT said that they have to follow strict hygiene

MARKETS

Sector 17, Sector 34, all neighbourhood markets and those on sector dividing roads, main roads — all will open.

Timings for sectors 17, 34 and main road markets will be 11 am to 6 pm.

Those in internal sectors, neighbourhood markets, will have timings from 10 am to 6 pm. They can function on all days except usual off day.

Shops in rehri markets such as Sector 22-D Shastri market, Sector 15 patel market, Sector 19 Sedar Bazar, Sector 41 Krishna Market shall open on an odd-even basis. Shop timings here will be from 10.30 am to 6 pm. Social distancing will be mandatory.

MALLS SHUT

All malls such as Elante Mall, DLF, Centra, including essential shops, eateries and offices in the malls, and multiplexes will remain closed.

STREET VENDING ALLOWED

According to the orders, street vending will be allowed on an odd-even basis only in earmarked vending zones. Street vendors registered with the MC permitted.

Apni mandi or day markets will remain closed till further orders. But the Sector 26 wholesale market will function as usual.

Movement of individuals will remain strictly prohibited between 7 pm and 7 am except for essential activities.

