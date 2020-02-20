Chandigarh: Local vehicles, haphazard construction main causes for traffic on Zirakpur highway’

The study was conducted to ascertaining ways to ease out the heavy traffic on the Zirakpur highway The study was conducted to ascertaining ways to ease out the heavy traffic on the Zirakpur highway

A Week-long traffic study suggests around 45,000 motor vehicles do not use the Zirakpur flyover from three sides of the highway, causing inconvenience to around 60,000 motor vehicles that use the flyover every day.

The study conducted to ascertaining ways to ease out the heavy traffic on the Zirakpur highway indicates that around 45,000 vehicles that enter the highway through K-Area light point, Patiala light point, from the side of Chandigarh, are local ones that don’t ply the entire stretch.

The study also blames haphazard construction of shopping malls, residential housing projects, hotels, etc on the both sides of Zirakpur highway for the daily traffic jams.

National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) conducted the study from February 2 to 9. The study was conducted through India Highways Management Company Limited (IHMCL), which works along with NHAI. IHMCL used multiple traffic sensors to conduct the traffic study. Censors were installed at different light points around the highway and on the flyover for seven days.

A source said, “During the study, we observed that thousands of vehicles coming from the side of Dhakoli village towards K-Area light point do not go on the highway and flyover. They entered only K-Area. But due to huge traffic pressure, traffic flow coming from the side of Shimla/Kalka/Panchkula halt for maximum six to eight minutes in the peak hours, and maximum part of this flow to use flyover. Similarly, thousands of vehicles coming from the side of Rajpura/Patiala only tend to enter Zirakpur.”

The source added, “Existing mega housing projects, shopping malls, showrooms at both the sides of highways only increasing the woes. Unauthorised cuts in the middle of road dividers on the highway are also a reason.”

NHAI Project Director K L Sachdeva said, “IHMCL was engaged for the study. The study points that local vehicular population, which never use the highway at full length, is the main reason for the chaos on Zirakpur highway. It also affects the traffic, which only tend to use flyover. IHMCL concludes the number of vehicles through traffic sensors.”

