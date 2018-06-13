Chandigarh: Live streaming of IT City draw

The 16,274 applicants of Greater Mohali Area Development Authority’s (GMADA) IT City scheme, who fails to attend the draw at its headquarters in Phase VIII here on June 14, can do so from the comforts of their home.

For the first time, GMADA will do live streaming of the draw for 753 residential plots on Thursday. Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, minister in-charge, Haryana housing and urban development department, said the live streaming of the draw will be held for the applicants who would not be able to come to attend the draw process.

“GMADA is creating a page on Facebook, a link of which will be posted on Youtube. Besides, a bar code will be rendered on the draw slip, on which the credentials of the allottee will be printed and displayed on the LED screens installed. The introduction of the barcoding will expedite the process of data entry during the draw,” the minister added.

GMADA has outsourced the execution work to HDFC Bank, which has been designated as the nodal bank in the scheme. GMADA is offering plots of 100, 150, 200, 300, 400 and 500 sq yards. The scheme was launched on April 14 and applications were submitted till May 16.

