Friday, Dec 09, 2022

What’s on Chandigarh: Literati to open on December 16

The CLS Literati 2022 will begin with a kavi sammellan at the Indraprastha Auditorium, Panchkula, on December 16 and will be led by famous poet Surender Sharma and other noted Hindi poets.

CLS Chairperson Dr. Sumita Misra, (centre) with other members of CLS on the launch of poster and campaign including author Sonika Sethi, Anshuman Arora, Maleeka Bhasin and Simran Kaur (Express Photo)
What: The 10th edition of Literati, the Chandigarh International Literature Festival, will feature 35 authors with English, Hindi and Punjabi sessions featuring some celebrated authors from India and abroad, including Gurcharan Das, Aman Singh Maharaj, Divya Dutta, Rasheed Kidwai, Surjit Patar, Madhav Kaushik, writer Neelesh Kulkarni, Sudeep Sen, Rana Safvi and Vikram Sampath among others.

The CLS Literati 2022 will begin with a kavi sammellan at the Indraprastha Auditorium, Panchkula, on December 16 and will be led by famous poet and Surender Sharma and other noted Hindi poets with the aim to celebrate Haryanvi culture through the region’s literature, humour and wit. This will be followed by the two-day literary extravaganza, which will have panel discussions, immersive sessions spanning across genres such as Sufism, travel, women’s issues, poetry, media, and politics and book releases.

When & Where: December 17 and 18, The Lake Club, Chandigarh from 10:30 am to 4:30 pm.

Writing on the wall

A satire on the state of today’s journalism, ‘Losers Don’t Talk’, directed and written by Nitesh Kumar, is based on true events. The protagonist, a prime-time reporter Rakesh Dubey is known for his sensational news reporting style. He considers news reporting as an entertainment business and his life takes a U-turn when an event changes his entire perspective towards reporting. The play adopts an unconventional format where it eventually shifts from drama to real life.

When & Where: Mini Auditorium, Tagore Theatre, December 11, at 6:30 pm.

First published on: 09-12-2022 at 09:35:50 pm
