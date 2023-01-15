Chandigarh Literary Society celebrates Hindi poetry

Chandigarh Literary Society (CLS) organized an event of Hindi poetry at Haryana Panchayat Bhavan, Sector 28, here Saturday.

CLS Chairperson Dr. Sumita Misra moved a step ahead to provide this opportunity to the CLS members to recite their Hindi poetry. Dr Sumita Misra in her opening remarks said that Hindi poetry is very close to her heart and the amount of Hindi literature that is emerging from this region is amazing.

Twenty celebrated poets participated in this evening of Hindi poetry. They included Abha Joshi Sharma, Dr. Aditya Rattan, Alka Kansra, Ashok Wadhera, Dilpreet Kaur Chahal, Jatin Salwan, Lily Swarn, Neelam Narang, Nishant Shrivastav, Rajan Chopra, Rajni Pathak Rajinder Sarho, Reeta Rana, Rekha Mittal, Romika Wadhera, Sarika Dhupar, Seema Gupta, Shivam Chauhan, Dr. Sumit Madan and Dr. Vinay Bansal.

The programme was hosted by Shally Vij and coordinated by Rekha Mittal.

This is the beginning of the year 2023 and many more such lively literary events are in the offing, said Dr Sumita Misra.