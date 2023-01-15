scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 15, 2023

Chandigarh Literary Society celebrates Hindi poetry

The programme was hosted by Shally Vij and coordinated by Rekha Mittal.

chandigarh news, hindi poets chandigarh news, indian expressCLS Chairperson Dr Sumita Misra with tricity's Hindi poets. (Express Photo)

Chandigarh Literary Society (CLS) organized an event of Hindi poetry at Haryana Panchayat Bhavan, Sector 28, here Saturday.

CLS Chairperson Dr. Sumita Misra moved a step ahead to provide this opportunity to the CLS members to recite their Hindi poetry. Dr Sumita Misra in her opening remarks said that Hindi poetry is very close to her heart and the amount of Hindi literature that is emerging from this region is amazing.

Twenty celebrated poets participated in this evening of Hindi poetry. They included Abha Joshi Sharma, Dr. Aditya Rattan, Alka Kansra, Ashok Wadhera, Dilpreet Kaur Chahal, Jatin Salwan, Lily Swarn, Neelam Narang, Nishant Shrivastav, Rajan Chopra, Rajni Pathak Rajinder Sarho, Reeta Rana, Rekha Mittal, Romika Wadhera, Sarika Dhupar, Seema Gupta, Shivam Chauhan, Dr. Sumit Madan and Dr. Vinay Bansal.

The programme was hosted by Shally Vij and coordinated by Rekha Mittal.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Steady rise in Indian students in US staying on for job training
Steady rise in Indian students in US staying on for job training
Auto Expo & its electrifying makeover: The difference that 3 years ca...
Auto Expo & its electrifying makeover: The difference that 3 years ca...
Hear the daughter
Hear the daughter
Inside Track | Coomi Kapoor writes: Faceless or Rahul in 2024
Inside Track | Coomi Kapoor writes: Faceless or Rahul in 2024
More from Chandigarh

This is the beginning of the year 2023 and many more such lively literary events are in the offing, said Dr Sumita Misra.

First published on: 15-01-2023 at 09:29 IST
Next Story

BTS’ Jimin doesn’t receive proper credits for Vibe with Big Bang’s Taeyang, furious ARMY calls it disrespectful: ‘He carried the song’

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 15: Latest News
Advertisement
close