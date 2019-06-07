Chandigarh: Liquor vends, private clinics under scanner of fire department

AFTER COACHING institutes, liquor vends and private clinics in the city are under the scanner of the Chandigarh fire department.

Advertising

Separate teams were constituted on Thursday to inspect the firefighting system at these vends and clinics.

As many as four vends were inspected on Thursday – sectors 20, 21 and Manimajra where the team found that there was no firefighting system in place.

Several irregularities were found like there was no sprinkler system. Also, fire extinguishers were missing in the buildings.

Advertising

A fireman inspecting the vends told Chandigarh Newsline, “They don’t even have any fire safety clearance certificate. There was no system at all.”

Also, it was found that the place where liquor was stored didn’t have any proper entry and exit.

“In case a fire breaks out, there is no provision of even moving out. Smoke detectors, alarm system were all missing,” he added.

The report of all the shortcomings that have been found in the vends and clinics will be sent to the senior officials, following which notices will be sent.

The inspection of the firefighting equipment at the private clinics was going on. Separate teams of three officials of fire department have been constituted for the clinics.

It was after the Surat tragedy that the UT fire department woke from its slumber and got checking conducted at the coaching institutes in Chandigarh, particularly the ones in Sector 34 where firefighting system was not proper at all. As many as 192 notices were served by the department. The coaching institutes have been asked to get the requisite fire fighting system installed within a prescribed time. It was found that many pieces of equipment that were installed were out of order. Following that, it was decided that fire safety equipment be checked at all other departments as well.

A fire audit is conducted on an yearly basis but several departments and buildings failed to comply with the norms.