scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 11, 2022

Chandigarh liquor vend owners go on strike to protest revenue loss

Chandigarh liquor contractors claimed they have been facing a loss of around Rs 2 to 2.50 lakh every day, in the last one month, and liquor sale has reduced by almost 50 per cent.

Written by Saurabh Parashar | Chandigarh |
Updated: August 11, 2022 6:39:30 am
Since the implementation of the Punjab Excise policy 2022-23 in July, liquor prices in Punjab have gone down compared to Chandigarh, causing a significant decline in sales in UT. (Express)

Liquor contractors under the banner of the Chandigarh Wine Contractors’ Association shut their vends till 5 pm on Wednesday to protest the UT excise policy 2022-23, and demanded considerable changes in the existing excise policy. Since the implementation of the Punjab Excise policy 2022-23 in July, liquor prices in Punjab have gone down compared to Chandigarh, causing a significant decline in sales in UT. Chandigarh liquor contractors claimed they have been facing a loss of around Rs 2 to 2.50 lakh every day, in the last one month, and liquor sale has reduced by almost 50 per cent.

They met senior excise officers in the office of the deputy commissioner, Sector 17, on Wednesday. Later, a six-member committee under the supervision of Assistant Excise Taxation Officer (AETC), Randhir Singh, was constituted for reviewing their demands and suggestions.

AETC Randhir Singh said, “Indeed, the liquor business in Chandigarh has been at loss due to lower prices in Punjab.
We will examine the suggestions of the city liquor contractors. A solution will be found.”

The prime feature of the Punjab excise policy is the opening of the quota, which means there is no capping on liquor sale for contractors, while ones in Chandigarh cannot sell liquor beyond a permissible limit. Experts said that Chandigarh implemented its excise policy in April and Punjab introduced it in July, making many changes which have adversely affected liquor business in Chandigarh.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Off public glare, India held first round of talks with NATO, agreed to ke...Premium
Off public glare, India held first round of talks with NATO, agreed to ke...
Ex-football chief Praful Patel ‘arranged’ FIFA letter on Indi...Premium
Ex-football chief Praful Patel ‘arranged’ FIFA letter on Indi...
Explained: Is global inflation nearing a peak?Premium
Explained: Is global inflation nearing a peak?
Nitish’s break-up with BJP: Bihar is set for Mandal 2.0 politicsPremium
Nitish’s break-up with BJP: Bihar is set for Mandal 2.0 politics

Contractor Kulbir Singh, who paid the highest bid of Rs 11.55 core for a vend in Dhanas, says, “There are many structural differences between the excise policy of Chandigarh and Punjab. The ex-distillery price (EDP) and ex-brewery price (EBP) are the same for Chandigarh and Punjab but many taxes, duties, and VAT make huge differences in the landing costs. For instance, the landing cost of Imperial Blue (IB) in Chandigarh is Rs 2,527 and in Punjab it is Rs 1,344. The cost of one IB bottle is Rs 440 in Chandigarh and the same is Rs 280 in Mohali (Punjab). In Chandigarh, we paid 12.50 percent VAT, Rs 13.5 export fee for each carton, and Rs 175.5 import fee each carton, while all of this is nil in Punjab”.

“More than 60 per cent area of Chandigarh touches the boundaries of Punjab from Mohali side. Our liquor business has gone drastically down. We have been urging the administration that they can increase the monthly tax but reduce the excise duty, import, permit fee, cow cess, etc., so we could survive,” Nishant Tangri, another liquor contractor, said.

More from Chandigarh

The association suggested that excise duty, import fee, permit fee, assessment fee, cow cess and VAT combined should be less than Punjab. They also demanded no charges on additional quota lifting along with license fee waiver for vends based on excise survey as sale dropped from 30-60 per cent.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 11-08-2022 at 06:38:52 am

Most Popular

1

Aamir Khan responds to boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'If people don't want to see my film, I would...'

2

Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'

3

Why does exercise trigger a heart attack like it did in Raju Srivastava?

4

Explained: What is Langya, the new zoonotic virus that has infected 35 people in China?

5

Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: The Nine Lives of Nitish Kumar

Featured Stories

State-level OBC groups must be included in central list
State-level OBC groups must be included in central list
August 11, 1982, Forty Years Ago: French Nuclear Fuel
August 11, 1982, Forty Years Ago: French Nuclear Fuel
Explained: Bihar churn in Opposition calculus
Explained: Bihar churn in Opposition calculus
Spiders dream like humans when they snooze, study finds
Spiders dream like humans when they snooze, study finds
Nitish's 6th experiment in 10 years; only constants are CM post, state's ...
Nitish's 6th experiment in 10 years; only constants are CM post, state's ...
Newsmaker | Being Abdul Sattar: Importance of the only Muslim face in Shi...
Newsmaker | Being Abdul Sattar: Importance of the only Muslim face in Shi...
Lost in 1944, how Naik Chinta Bahadur's 'reincarnation' lives on for this Army battalion

Lost in 1944, how Naik Chinta Bahadur's 'reincarnation' lives on for this Army battalion

Bihar churn in Opposition calculus
Explained

Bihar churn in Opposition calculus

Sushil Modi: 'Nitish aides had approached us over his wish to become V-P'

Sushil Modi: 'Nitish aides had approached us over his wish to become V-P'

To recoup likely Bihar losses, BJP moves party's UP ace to 3 key states

To recoup likely Bihar losses, BJP moves party's UP ace to 3 key states

May not be apt to be part of SC panel on poll freebies: EC

May not be apt to be part of SC panel on poll freebies: EC

Azamgarh youth’s family says ATS wrongly arrested him
Independence Day ‘terror attack plot’

Azamgarh youth’s family says ATS wrongly arrested him

Forced to prescribe bed rest to TMC leader, claims doctor
Cattle smuggling case

Forced to prescribe bed rest to TMC leader, claims doctor

Digital lending norms: Direct credit to a/c, sans third party
To curb malpractices

Digital lending norms: Direct credit to a/c, sans third party

SC transfers FIRs against Nupur Sharma to Delhi
Prophet remarks

SC transfers FIRs against Nupur Sharma to Delhi

Why airlines have been asked to share int'l passenger data with Customs
Explained

Why airlines have been asked to share int'l passenger data with Customs

Premium
Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 11: Latest News
Advertisement