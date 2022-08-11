Chandigarh liquor vend owners go on strike to protest revenue loss

Liquor contractors under the banner of the Chandigarh Wine Contractors’ Association shut their vends till 5 pm on Wednesday to protest the UT excise policy 2022-23, and demanded considerable changes in the existing excise policy. Since the implementation of the Punjab Excise policy 2022-23 in July, liquor prices in Punjab have gone down compared to Chandigarh, causing a significant decline in sales in UT. Chandigarh liquor contractors claimed they have been facing a loss of around Rs 2 to 2.50 lakh every day, in the last one month, and liquor sale has reduced by almost 50 per cent.

They met senior excise officers in the office of the deputy commissioner, Sector 17, on Wednesday. Later, a six-member committee under the supervision of Assistant Excise Taxation Officer (AETC), Randhir Singh, was constituted for reviewing their demands and suggestions.

AETC Randhir Singh said, “Indeed, the liquor business in Chandigarh has been at loss due to lower prices in Punjab.

We will examine the suggestions of the city liquor contractors. A solution will be found.”

The prime feature of the Punjab excise policy is the opening of the quota, which means there is no capping on liquor sale for contractors, while ones in Chandigarh cannot sell liquor beyond a permissible limit. Experts said that Chandigarh implemented its excise policy in April and Punjab introduced it in July, making many changes which have adversely affected liquor business in Chandigarh.

Contractor Kulbir Singh, who paid the highest bid of Rs 11.55 core for a vend in Dhanas, says, “There are many structural differences between the excise policy of Chandigarh and Punjab. The ex-distillery price (EDP) and ex-brewery price (EBP) are the same for Chandigarh and Punjab but many taxes, duties, and VAT make huge differences in the landing costs. For instance, the landing cost of Imperial Blue (IB) in Chandigarh is Rs 2,527 and in Punjab it is Rs 1,344. The cost of one IB bottle is Rs 440 in Chandigarh and the same is Rs 280 in Mohali (Punjab). In Chandigarh, we paid 12.50 percent VAT, Rs 13.5 export fee for each carton, and Rs 175.5 import fee each carton, while all of this is nil in Punjab”.

“More than 60 per cent area of Chandigarh touches the boundaries of Punjab from Mohali side. Our liquor business has gone drastically down. We have been urging the administration that they can increase the monthly tax but reduce the excise duty, import, permit fee, cow cess, etc., so we could survive,” Nishant Tangri, another liquor contractor, said.

The association suggested that excise duty, import fee, permit fee, assessment fee, cow cess and VAT combined should be less than Punjab. They also demanded no charges on additional quota lifting along with license fee waiver for vends based on excise survey as sale dropped from 30-60 per cent.