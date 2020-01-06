Chandigarh likely to experience rain next week

Visitors enjoy the weather at the regulatory end of Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh on Sunday. (Express photo: Kamleshwar Singh) Visitors enjoy the weather at the regulatory end of Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh on Sunday. (Express photo: Kamleshwar Singh)

As the cold wave continues to grip the region, with some sunlight offering a little respite to the city’s residents, Chandigarh and its surrounding states of Punjab and Haryana are likely to experience light to moderate rainfall in the coming week.

According to the Chandigarh Meteorological department, the region is particularly expected to experience rainfall, accompanied by occasional thunderstorms and lightning, between Monday and Wednesday.

Even as most areas will experience moderate rainfall, approximately between 1 to 3 cm, the northern and eastern region of Punjab will likely experience heavier rainfall in the next few days.

According to an official of the Meteorological Department, the rains will be caused by westerly disturbances, which will also affect north Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, with isolated heavy rainfalls expected in Northwestern Uttar Pradesh.

Although the minimum temperatures will remain constant in Chandigarh, at 9 degree Celsius until Tuesday, this temperature is predicted to drop by two degrees to a minimum temperature of 7 degree Celsius by Wednesday. However, after mid-week, the weather is likely to get dry again.

In the Punjab and Haryana region, Karnal continues to be one of the coldest districts with a minimum temperature of 1.8 degrees Celsius, five degrees below the estimated normal minimum temperature for the city. In Punjab, Amritsar has also been gripped by the cold wave, with a minimum temperature of 4 degrees Celsius.

During this rain spell, which is primarily caused by western disturbances, maximum temperatures are predicted to drop further by 4 to 5 degrees from the prevailing temperature in most of the region.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App