Chandigarh: Libraries remain empty

The government-run libraries, including the oldest in the city- TS Central State Library in Sector 17, was reopened on Wednesday, after remaining closed for at least four months. The libraries recorded a low footfall Wednesday.

The TS Central State Library remained almost empty throughout the day. Merely two dozen people visited it. The most visited sections in the library, including the reading section and reference section wore a deserted look. Not a single visitor came to the children section, which is usually buzzing with children.

Meanwhile, the library officials decided to send random text messages to the members urging them to return the books, the count of which run in thousands, which were issued when the library was opened for a short time in February this year. Sources maintained that many books, which were issued in 2020, are also yet to be submitted.

The library was closed for the first time in March, 2020. It was opened for a month in February, 2021, and again shut when the restrictions were imposed to control the surge of cases during the second wave.

Ravi, a student of French language at PU, said, “We are happy that administration has allowed the libraries to open. Apparently, people are not aware about the opening of libraries. The reference and reading section were almost empty. Authorities have started issuing the books from today.”

Neeza Singh, a senior librarian at TS Central State Library, said, “Though the libraries may function from 10 am to 6 pm as per the order of the administration, we have decided to allow visitors only till 5 pm. We need at least one hour for sanitisation. And we have decided to not put the returned books immediately on the shelves. The returned books by the members will be kept in isolation for at least four days as per the Standard Operative Procedure (SOP) of the library. We are going to communicate with the members for returning the books as soon as possible. The library is regularly organising online webinars on story telling for children registered with the children section here.”

There are a total seven government libraries, including two main libraries in Sector 17 and Sector 34, and five branch libraries in Mani Majra, Burail-45, Sector 47, Badheri village and Sector 27.