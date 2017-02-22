Chandigarh: Legal body helps two Assamese women reunite with families

Secretary of DLSA with the women at Prabh Asra Ashram in Kurali. Express Photo Secretary of DLSA with the women at Prabh Asra Ashram in Kurali. Express Photo

Two Assamese women who mistakenly came to Punjab around two months ago were reunited with their families by the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA). Both the women had been in the care of Prabh Asra Ashram in Kurali.

After being informed about the two women, the Districts and Sessions Judge Archna Puri directed the DLSA to locate the addresses of both the women and reunite them with their families, following which a team led by DLSA Secretary Monica Lambha traced both their families. Speaking to Chandigarh Newsline, Lambha said that the women, identified as Amia Dass (45) and Morzina Begum (32) somehow came to Mohali.

She said that Morzina was found by Sohana police while she was roaming in the area, and she was taken to Prabh Asra Ashram at Kurali in November while Amia was also found by the local police and was taken to Prabh Asra where both the women have been undergoing treatment for depression.

“They could not tell us how they came here, their doctors told us that they both were under depression, they got the proper treatment and were doing well when they were sent to Assam,” Lambha said.

She further said that she, along with her team, contacted the Assamese government authorities following which they found that Amia belongs to the Shiv Sagar district while Morzine belongs to Nagaon district in Assam.

She added that both the women have children and that their families lost all hope after they disappeared. Lambha also added that when they contacted the family members of Amia, they told them the local police in Assam did not help them and delayed in lodging missing persons’ complaints.

She said that Morzina was married in 2002 and she has two children. Amia also has two children. She added that both Amia and Morzina could not understand the language, due to which they were not able to communicate with the locals. A man who also lives in Prabh Asra Ashram then helped the women to communicate as he knew the Assamese language.

