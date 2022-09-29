Chandigarh: Legacy waste bio-mining starts at Dadumajra

As many as 7.67 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste at the dumping ground of Dadumajra will be bio-mined at a cost of Rs 68 crore within 43 months. The project of legacy waste bio-mining and land recovery was inaugurated by UT Administrator Banwari Lal Purohit Wednesday.

The dumping ground is spread over 45 acres of land. The one land fill site of 20 acres, wherein 5 lakh metric tons of legacy waste is being bio-mined at a cost of Rs 34 crore, has been lying for long and project of bio-mining of the same was given in 2019.

As of now 4.21 lakh metric tons has been processed so and in the coming months 15 acres of land will be re-claimed and the entire work will be completed by March 31 next year.

Now, another land fill site measuring 8 acres has 7.67 lakh metric tons of legacy waste dumped therein and the project for bio-remediation of the same has been allotted which will be completed in 43 months, according to the civic body.

The work of bio-mining measuring 8 acres of land fill site having 7.67 lakh metric tons of legacy waste dumped therein will be completed within 43 months from the date of start by M/s Akanksha Enterprises, a Karnal-based firm at project cost of Rs 68 crore.

The Governor said that the project will give a big relief to the residents from the foul smell and leachate oozing out of the garbage dump, which has been a major cause of the spread of various diseases, flies and dust.

Purohit stated that that solid waste management is one of the biggest challenges in the country and the idea of Swachh Bharat Mission could not be achieved until the MC go for scientific way of disposal for solid waste.