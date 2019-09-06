Chandigarh: Leakage reported just a week after water released from phases V & VI

Barely eight days after additional water was released to Chandigarh from the newly set-up phases V and VI of Kajauli Waterworks , a leakage led to interruption in water supply.

Chandigarh gets water for around 5 to 6 hours a day. With phases V and VI, the supply is supposed to increase to 10 hours. The project to provide additional water to Chandigarh — which was one of the key poll issues in the Lok Sabha elections and counted as an “achievement” of the BJP government here — has missed several deadlines.

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation officials said the leakage was reported in a pump near Sunny Enclave and that the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) was repairing the fault.

Chandigarh Superintending Engineer (public health) Shalender Kumar told Newsline, “We just got to know that a leakage has been reported. Water was being released from the third pump when there was a leakage. It will take at least three to four days to repair it.”

He added, “This is just a trial run, and teething problems do crop up.”

GMADA Superintending Engineer Devinder Singh told Newsline that he was out of station and was not exactly aware of the status of the fault.

Executive Engineer Pankaj said, “We will take at least two days to repair the fault. Our team is at work.”

The leakage is likely to delay water supply to city residents who were to get additional water by October 2. It was on August 28 that water had reached Sector 39 from Kajauli Waterworks.

In all, Chandigarh is to get additional 29 MGD of water from phase V and VI. At present, UT gets 85 million gallons daily (MGD). Of this, about 58 MGD comes from Kajauli Waterworks, phases I, II, III and IV, and the remaining 27 MGD is generated through 250 tubewells. With phases V and VI, the total supply will be 114 MGD.

The project of laying the 23.5-km-long phases V and VI pipeline from Kajauli Waterworks to Jandpur was launched in March 2012. Since 2016, it is being claimed by Chandigarh MC that water will reach by next summer. However, deadlines have already been missed and a new one is set everytime. In 1983, an agreement was signed between Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana, wherein it was decided that the water from Bhakra through Kajauli Waterworks will be supplied to Mohali, Chandigarh, Chandimandir and Panchkula.