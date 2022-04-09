Chandigarh lawyer hits hole-in-one at Delhi golf tournament

Hanima Grewal, a young lawyer, has brought laurels to the city by hitting a hole-in-one on the 17th hole at the 11th Delhi Golf Club Ladies Open Amateur Golf Championship, 2022. Grewal is currently working at the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Her interest in golf developed during the first wave of Covid-19 when colleges were shut. “As classes shifted to the online mode during the first wave, I was forced to return home and with so much spare time on hand, I decided to give golf a try as I have a family of avid golfers” said Grewal.

The 24-year-old golfer was felicitated by Meenakshi Lekhi, Minister of State for External Affairs. She was also awarded a golf ball made of gold from

Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri by Harinder Sikka of Piramal Enterprises.

Grewal plans to pursue both her profession and interest together. “Right now I want to follow both of them together. I want to balance my work in such a way that I also get time to practice and improve my game and take part in other tournaments,” said Grewal, who was also awarded for the longest drive at the tournament.

Grewal, who played her first championship, looks forward to representing India at an international level, if given a chance. “If I get the opportunity to represent India, then why not,” she signed off.