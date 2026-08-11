Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari questions Chandigarh’s balance as Punjab Acts dominate laws in UT

More than five decades after Chandigarh became a Union Territory (UT), a substantial part of its legal framework continues to be drawn from the laws enacted by its neighbouring states — Punjab and Haryana, with the bulk of the Acts coming from the former.

A fresh reply to a Parliament question posed by Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari has revealed that 245 Acts enacted by Punjab and Haryana are presently applicable in Chandigarh — 238 by Punjab and only seven by Haryana. The numbers meant that Punjab accounts for nearly 97 per cent of the Punjab-Haryana state Acts currently applicable in Chandigarh, while Haryana’s share is just around 3 per cent.

The figures were disclosed by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai in response to an unstarred question by Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. The reply said the information was provided by the Chandigarh Administration.

Reacting to the reply, Tewari highlighted the stark difference between the two states and left a political question for Chandigarh’s political observers.

“The list is exhaustive and interesting. 238 Punjab, seven Haryana. Is it indicative where the political balance of Chandigarh lies,” he asked.

From Chandigarh’s capital law to police and municipal governance

The Punjab imprint is not limited to old or obscure legislation. Among the 238 Acts are several laws that have a direct bearing on Chandigarh’s administration and everyday life.

The list includes the Capital of Punjab (Development and Regulation) Act, 1952; the Punjab New Capital (Periphery) Control Act, 1952; and the Punjab Municipal Corporation Act, 1976, which was extended to Chandigarh in 1994.

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Other prominent laws include the Punjab Land Revenue Act, 1887; Punjab Urban Estates (Development and Regulation) Act, 1964; and the Punjab Scheduled Roads and Controlled Areas Restriction of Unregulated Development Act, 1963.

The list also contains the Punjab Right to Service Act, 2011; the Punjab Shops and Commercial Establishments Act, 1958; and the Punjab Labour Welfare Fund Act, 1965.

The seven Haryana Acts presently applicable are the Haryana Housing Board Act, 1971; Haryana Prevention of Beggary Act, 1971; Haryana Essential Services Maintenance Act, 1974; Haryana Relief of Agricultural Indebtedness Act, 1976; Haryana Compulsory Registration of Marriages Act, 2008; Haryana Backward Classes (Reservation in Services and Educational Institutions) Act, 2016; and Haryana Fire and Emergency Services Act, 2022.

14 Acts extended in the last five years

The Parliament reply also gives details of Acts extended to Chandigarh during the last five years.

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These include legislation concerning hookah bars, essential services, shops and commercial establishments, contract labour, industrial disputes, stamp duty, human smuggling, land records, fire services, tenancy and ease of doing business.

The Punjab amendment to the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act was extended to provide a legal framework for prohibiting hookah bars and to protect public health, particularly youth from tobacco addiction.

The Punjab Shops and Commercial Establishments (Amendment) Act, 2025 was extended to promote a business-friendly environment, generate employment and reduce regulatory burdens on shops and establishments.

The Punjab Prevention of Human Smuggling Act, 2012, along with its amendment, was extended to regulate travel agents and curb human smuggling and immigration-related fraud.

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Meanwhile, the Punjab Abadi Deh (Record of Rights) Act, 2021 was extended to establish a modern framework for recording ownership rights in Abadi Deh areas and improve land administration.

The latest additions also include the Punjab Right to Business Act, 2020, aimed at faster approvals, reduced inspections, and lower regulatory burden for MSMEs and other eligible enterprises.

Interestingly, the recent extensions are not restricted to Punjab and Haryana. The Assam Tenancy Act, 2021 has also been extended to Chandigarh, with the stated objective of replacing the outdated rent-control framework with a modern tenancy regime.

Why do Punjab and Haryana laws apply to Chandigarh?

The legal mechanism for extending state laws to Chandigarh comes from Section 87 of the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966. The provision empowers the Centre to extend to Chandigarh an enactment that is in force in a state.

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The Home Ministry said proposals for extending state enactments are initiated by the Chandigarh Administration based on local requirements.

The Centre has also said that there is no need for a separate uniform policy governing the extension, amendment and repeal of Punjab and Haryana laws. Each proposal is considered independently based on local requirements, policy objectives and legal implications, it said.