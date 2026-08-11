Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari questions Chandigarh’s balance as Punjab Acts dominate laws in UT

Among the 238 Acts are several laws that have a direct bearing on Chandigarh’s administration and everyday life.

Written by: Hina Rohtaki
5 min readChandigarhUpdated: Aug 11, 2026 10:25 PM IST
‘Is it indicative of where political balance lies,’ asks Tewari as Centre says Chandigarh governed by 238 laws from Punjab, 7 Haryana ActsChandigarh MP Manish Tewari. (File Photo)
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More than five decades after Chandigarh became a Union Territory (UT), a substantial part of its legal framework continues to be drawn from the laws enacted by its neighbouring states — Punjab and Haryana, with the bulk of the Acts coming from the former.

A fresh reply to a Parliament question posed by Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari has revealed that 245 Acts enacted by Punjab and Haryana are presently applicable in Chandigarh — 238 by Punjab and only seven by Haryana. The numbers meant that Punjab accounts for nearly 97 per cent of the Punjab-Haryana state Acts currently applicable in Chandigarh, while Haryana’s share is just around 3 per cent.

The figures were disclosed by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai in response to an unstarred question by Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. The reply said the information was provided by the Chandigarh Administration.

Reacting to the reply, Tewari highlighted the stark difference between the two states and left a political question for Chandigarh’s political observers.

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“The list is exhaustive and interesting. 238 Punjab, seven Haryana. Is it indicative where the political balance of Chandigarh lies,” he asked.

From Chandigarh’s capital law to police and municipal governance

The Punjab imprint is not limited to old or obscure legislation. Among the 238 Acts are several laws that have a direct bearing on Chandigarh’s administration and everyday life.

The list includes the Capital of Punjab (Development and Regulation) Act, 1952; the Punjab New Capital (Periphery) Control Act, 1952; and the Punjab Municipal Corporation Act, 1976, which was extended to Chandigarh in 1994.

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Other prominent laws include the Punjab Land Revenue Act, 1887; Punjab Urban Estates (Development and Regulation) Act, 1964; and the Punjab Scheduled Roads and Controlled Areas Restriction of Unregulated Development Act, 1963.

The list also contains the Punjab Right to Service Act, 2011; the Punjab Shops and Commercial Establishments Act, 1958; and the Punjab Labour Welfare Fund Act, 1965.

The seven Haryana Acts presently applicable are the Haryana Housing Board Act, 1971; Haryana Prevention of Beggary Act, 1971; Haryana Essential Services Maintenance Act, 1974; Haryana Relief of Agricultural Indebtedness Act, 1976; Haryana Compulsory Registration of Marriages Act, 2008; Haryana Backward Classes (Reservation in Services and Educational Institutions) Act, 2016; and Haryana Fire and Emergency Services Act, 2022.

14 Acts extended in the last five years

The Parliament reply also gives details of Acts extended to Chandigarh during the last five years.

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These include legislation concerning hookah bars, essential services, shops and commercial establishments, contract labour, industrial disputes, stamp duty, human smuggling, land records, fire services, tenancy and ease of doing business.

The Punjab amendment to the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act was extended to provide a legal framework for prohibiting hookah bars and to protect public health, particularly youth from tobacco addiction.

The Punjab Shops and Commercial Establishments (Amendment) Act, 2025 was extended to promote a business-friendly environment, generate employment and reduce regulatory burdens on shops and establishments.

The Punjab Prevention of Human Smuggling Act, 2012, along with its amendment, was extended to regulate travel agents and curb human smuggling and immigration-related fraud.

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Meanwhile, the Punjab Abadi Deh (Record of Rights) Act, 2021 was extended to establish a modern framework for recording ownership rights in Abadi Deh areas and improve land administration.

The latest additions also include the Punjab Right to Business Act, 2020, aimed at faster approvals, reduced inspections, and lower regulatory burden for MSMEs and other eligible enterprises.

Interestingly, the recent extensions are not restricted to Punjab and Haryana. The Assam Tenancy Act, 2021 has also been extended to Chandigarh, with the stated objective of replacing the outdated rent-control framework with a modern tenancy regime.

Why do Punjab and Haryana laws apply to Chandigarh?

The legal mechanism for extending state laws to Chandigarh comes from Section 87 of the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966. The provision empowers the Centre to extend to Chandigarh an enactment that is in force in a state.

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The Home Ministry said proposals for extending state enactments are initiated by the Chandigarh Administration based on local requirements.

The Centre has also said that there is no need for a separate uniform policy governing the extension, amendment and repeal of Punjab and Haryana laws. Each proposal is considered independently based on local requirements, policy objectives and legal implications, it said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Hina Rohtaki
Hina Rohtaki

Hina Rohtaki is a Special Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. She is one of the most prominent journalists covering the Chandigarh Administration, civic issues, and the unique political status of the Union Territory. Professional Background Experience: She has been in the field for over a decade and is known for her investigative reporting on administrative waste and urban governance. Awards: She is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award, which was presented to her by the President of India in January 2020. She was also awarded the Jethmalani prize (The Will of Steel Awards) in 2025 in the Empowerment category for a series of articles that highlighted the struggles of Covid widows. Core Beat: Her primary focus is the Chandigarh administrative structure, the Union Territory's financial management, and urban development projects. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent work highlights a focus on government accountability, administrative expenditures, and civic trends: 1. Investigative & Financial Reporting "Fuelling power: Senior UT IAS officers guzzled petrol worth Rs 30 lakh in 2 yrs" (Dec 14, 2025): An investigative report detailing the high fuel bills of top bureaucrats, including the Finance Secretary and Chief Secretary’s staff. "Admn spends Rs 1.5 crore on dismantling road railings and fixing again after increasing height" (Dec 8, 2025): Highlighting administrative waste on "non-viable" solutions for pedestrian control. "Chandigarh’s finances under ministry’s watch now" (Nov 27, 2025): Reporting on the new requirement for MHA approval for all new projects in the UT. 2. Governance & Constitutional Status "What will it mean for Chandigarh if it is brought under Article 240?" (Nov 24, 2025): An "Explained" piece on the potential constitutional shift that would grant the President more power over the UT's governance. "MP Manish Tewari moves Bill seeking directly elected Mayor with 5-year tenure" (Dec 6, 2025): Covering the legislative push to reform Chandigarh's municipal leadership structure. "No proposal to increase Mayor's term in Chandigarh by 5 years: Centre" (Dec 10, 2025): Reporting on the Union government's response to demands for a longer mayoral term. 3. Urban Infrastructure & Environment "Chandigarh admn cuts power to India's tallest air purifier, asks firm to dismantle it" (Nov 17, 2025): A critical report on the failure of a high-cost environmental project deemed "of no use" by experts. "UT rethinks 24/7 water supply project as costs soar" (Nov 26, 2025): Detailing the financial challenges and delays in modernizing the city's water network. "Centre 'obfuscating, covering up' MC's shifting deadlines for clearing Dadu Majra dump" (Dec 12, 2025): Reporting on the ongoing controversy surrounding the city's major waste dump. 4. Lifestyle & Local Trends "Chandigarh turns into a Thar city as women fuel the surge" (Dec 2, 2025): A feature on a unique automotive trend in the city, with a record 600 registrations by women drivers this year. "After fivefold spike in 2023, EV sales struggle to pick pace in Chandigarh" (Dec 2, 2025): Analyzing the slowdown in electric vehicle adoption despite previous surges. Signature Beat Hina is known for her meticulous tracking of RTI (Right to Information) data to expose administrative inefficiency. Her "Ground Zero" reporting on the Dadu Majra garbage dump and her scrutiny of the Chandigarh Smart City projects have made her a key figure in the city’s civil society discourse. X (Twitter):  @HinaRohtaki ... Read More

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