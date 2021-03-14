Chandigarh land grab case: Inspector helped accused for personal interest, says SIT in Court

The accused was produced in the Court of Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMIC) Gitanjali Goel.

The Chandigarh Police Inspector, Rajdeep Singh, who has been arrested by the UT Police Special Investigation Team (SIT) for criminal conspiracy in connection with the alleged land grab in Sector 37 here, was sent to two-day police custody by the District Court on Saturday.

Seeking five-day police custody of the accused inspector, who was the former SHO of PS 39 in Chandigarh, the UT Police had contended that “Inspector Rajdeep Singh, with the connivance of co-accused Sanjeev Mahajan and Surjit, was involved in this scam and played an active role in grabbing the property in question. From the beginning when the incident of trespassing occurred, it was in the notice of the above said accused but instead of taking any legal action against the accused persons, who forcefully trespassed into the house, helped them grab the property for his personal interest”.

The prosecution had further submitted that the police custody of the accused is much required for the recovery of the original application regarding the act of trespassing into the house, along with the medical certificate of Rahul Mehta, which was given to the accused personally at his office on January 14, 2017. It was also stated that neither did the police personnel take any action on the complaint nor did he enter the same in police station record.

The prosecution had further submitted that the custody was required to ascertain the details of the amount and disbursement of the same which the accused inspector got in the said deal, besides ascertaining the details of the other properties which he had helped the land mafia grab.

Opposing the remand plea, advocate Harish Bhardwaj, defense counsel for Inspector Singh argued that the complaint was initially attended by Sub Inspector Bhupinder Singh, and as the Investigating Officer (IO) he verified it, whereas the SHO’s role is of supervising the officer. The counsel said that after the complaint a Daily Diary Report (DDR) was also registered by the SI.

However, the IO deals with the spot and not the SHO, contended the counsel.

It was also argued that the FIR did not mention the date of the complaint when it was handed over to the SHO.

The Court, after hearing the arguments, granted two-day remand of the accused inspector.

The Chandigarh Police SIT had arrested Inspector Rajdeep Singh in connection with the alleged land grab scandal for criminal conspiracy on Friday. This is the fourth arrest in the case after Sanjeev Mahajan (Journalist), Manish Gupta (Builder) and Satpal Dagar. The other three accused are in judicial custody.

The matter pertains to the illegal confinement of the owner of house, Rahul Mehta, in his house in April 2017, when the accused, along with several others, executed the plan to transfer the GPA and sell the 338 sq yards property.