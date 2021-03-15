Chandigarh land grab case: Inspector gets written questionnaire after unsatisfactory answers

The victim was identified as Amit Gosain, who used to work near Dhakoli. Amit was near the Sekhon Banquet hall, when an unidentified car hit his bike.

Former SHO of PS 39, Inspector Rajdeep Singh, arrested in the property grab case, was given a list of at least 55 questions related to the scandal, on Sunday. Sources said instead of giving straight answers, Rajdeep Singh was trying to mislead the investigation.

The questionnaire was given by the SIT headed by ASP (south) Shruti Arora.

“The questionnaire was related to his co-accused, including former journalist Sanjeev Mahajan, liquor businessman, Arvind Singla, builder Manish Gupta and others. Singh has been asked to give written answers. The original complaint of Pardeep Rattan, who had started the investigation of the mysterious disappearance of Rahul Mehta is yet to be recovered from Singh. We are also yet to recover Rahul Mehta’s mental certificate, which Rajdeep Singh removed from the original complaint,” said a member of the SIT.

The SIT has already obtained the copies of two DDRs of the original complaint lodged in PS 39 in 2017, which had suggested that the matter of property grab was in the knowledge of Rajdeep Singh, who later termed it a tenant-house owner dispute.

The SIT has also decided to procure the bank account details of Rajdeep Singh to ascertain any transactions during the time when the property was sold between 2017 and 2019. Sources said the bank accounts will be scrutinized following permission from a local court. Rajdeep Singh was arrested on Friday night and will be produced before a magistrate on Monday.

Former journalist Sanjeev Mahajan and Manish Gupta were arrested on March 1. Satpal Dagar, brother of DSP Ram Gopal, was arrested on March 4. The three are lodged in Model Burail Jail.

Victim Rahul Mehta, who was kidnapped and abandoned in Gujarat and later traced to an ashram, is in the protection of Chandigarh police. He has recorded his statement under Section 164 of CrPC.

Meanwhile, Assistant sub inspector (ASI) Parminder Singh was summoned for joining the investigation on Monday. ASI Parminder Singh was posted in PS 39 in 2017 and had also served in PS 31 along with Inspector Rajdeep Singh. Sources said Parminder Singh was aware about the property grab case.