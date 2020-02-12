Chandigarh Lalit Kala Akademi audit: Quotations collected by hand, purchases bifurcated, conveyance expenses paid in cash

The akademi purchased furniture and bifurcated the purchase to avoid objections. (Representational Image) The akademi purchased furniture and bifurcated the purchase to avoid objections. (Representational Image)

PURCHASES WORTH lakhs bifurcated to avoid calling tenders, irregular payments of travel without any proof of travel is what Chandigarh Lalit Kala Akademi did, as pointed out by the local audit department of the administration.

The audit observed that a projector worth Rs 2,94,450 was purchased for which quotations were collected by hand. The audit termed the purchase irregular.

“However as per Rule 151 of GFR limited tender is to be invited if the amount of purchase is above one lakh. Therefore, the purchase is irregular,” it was stated in the audit report.

The akademi purchased furniture and bifurcated the purchase to avoid objections.

“Furniture has been purchased from M/s Amco Furniture Udyog vide voucher for Rs 90,000 and for Rs 86,288, the purchase of which has been bifurcated to avoid calling limited tender and quotations have been collected by hand. However as per Rule 151 of GFR limited tender was to be invited if the amount of purchase is above one lakh. Therefore, the purchase is irregular,” the audit department observed.

Similar process was followed by officials while purchasing graphic items.

“Various graphics items worth Rs 73125 and Rs 88312 were purchased from M/s Chahal Machine Tools Industries for which quotation were collected by hand. The purchase of material has been bifurcated to avoid calling the limited tender which is required as per Rule 151 of GFR,” the audit report stated.

Also, it was detected by the audit department that conveyance expenses to office-bearers were being paid in cash.

“During the course of audit it has been noticed that conveyance expenses of Chairman, Vice Chairman and Secretary of the Akademi was also paid in cash. The point was discussed with the Chairman and he agreed to make payment by cheque in future. The same was pointed out in the previous Audit report for the year 2015-16 but the same mistake is being repeated again,” it was observed.

The audit made it clear for all akademis that they were violating the General Financial Rules.

“During the course of audit it has been observed that all the three Akademies, Chandigarh Sahitya Akademi, Chandigarh Sangeet Natak Akademi and Chandigarh Lalit Kala Akademi are procuring goods and services by inviting quotations by hand or through registered post etc. Whereas Rule 149 of General Financial Rules provide that procurement of goods and services will be mandatory for goods and services available on GeM,” the department pointed out.

In 2017-18, the Chandigarh Lalit Kala Akademi got grant-in-aid of Rs 51,79,109 and in 2018-19 it got grant-in-aid of Rs 74,98,005.

It was on the complaint of activist R K Garg that special audit of five years was conducted for these akademis that come under the Department of Culture Affairs.

