Kurukshetra rally to oppose India–US trade deal today: Haryana BKU chief

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Senior farmer leader from Haryana Gurnam Singh Chaduni on Sunday announced a rally in Kurukshetra on Monday warning that the India–US trade deal “could prove dangerous for small farmers and the agricultural sector in India”.
Haryana Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) chief Chaduni said, “If the agricultural sector is included in this free trade agreement, the consequences will be extremely dangerous for Indian farmers.” He also said, “Small farmers will not be able to compete with large American farmers, which could push Indian agriculture into a severe crisis.”
The union leader also said, “This trade agreement will not only affect agriculture but will have a deep impact on the overall economy of the country.”
Chaduni also said, “Multinational companies may gain greater control over agriculture, compelling Indian farmers to buy expensive seeds, pesticides, and technology. There is also the possibility of international pressure for legal changes, particularly in food security and MSP (Minimum Support Price) policies, which could force the government to alter its stance.”
He also cautioned, “Cheap imports could affect local markets since American farmers receive large subsidies, making their products such as wheat, maize, soybean and dairy items cheaper in India. This would force Indian farmers to sell their produce at lower prices, adversely impacting local markets. The dairy sector, which is linked to nearly 80 million families in India, could face heavy competition from US imports, affecting livelihoods.”
The BKU leader claimed that this deal is “even more dangerous than the three farm laws which were repealed following protests from the farmers in 2021”.
“If agriculture is opened up under this trade deal, it will not be easy to roll it back, since international trade agreements, once signed, are difficult to change,” he warned.
BKU spokesperson Rakesh Bains said: “Rally in Kurukshetra is expected to mobilise farmers and activists, with a strong appeal to the government for immediate intervention against the proposed agreement.”
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