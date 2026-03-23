Kurukshetra rally to oppose India–US trade deal today: Haryana BKU chief

Senior farmer leader from Haryana Gurnam Singh Chaduni on Sunday announced a rally in Kurukshetra on Monday warning that the India–US trade deal “could prove dangerous for small farmers and the agricultural sector in India”.

Haryana Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) chief Chaduni said, “If the agricultural sector is included in this free trade agreement, the consequences will be extremely dangerous for Indian farmers.” He also said, “Small farmers will not be able to compete with large American farmers, which could push Indian agriculture into a severe crisis.”

The union leader also said, “This trade agreement will not only affect agriculture but will have a deep impact on the overall economy of the country.”