Chandigarh-Kullu flight by Air India suspended

AIR INDIA Saturday announced cancellation of its Chandigarh-Kullu flight from January 3 till January 26 due to adverse weather conditions in the region, said M R Jindal, the Station Manager of the airline at Chandigarh International Airport.

Meanwhile, an airport spokesperson, on Saturday, said no flights were affected due to the prevailing weather conditions at Chandigarh but three flights were affected in general, perhaps due to the weather conditions at other stations. The Mumbai-Chandigarh flight was delayed by two and a half hours, Air India’s Delhi-Chandigarh flight was cancelled and Vistara’s Delhi-Chandigarh flight also arrived late by two hours.

