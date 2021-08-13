Chandigarh-Kochuveli train delayed for half an hour due to brake malfunction at Lalru station

Train number 12218 from Chandigarh to Kochuveli was halted on Friday morning for more than half an hour due to an incident of ‘brake-binding’ at Lalru Railway station between Chandigarh and Ambala. Brake-binding is the unintended application of brakes, which results in partially or totally impeding the rotation of the wheel cylinder.

Members of the train’s technical staff raised an alarm after they noticed smoke billowing out from under one of the bogies as the train was approaching Lalru Railway station. The malfunction took place when the locomotive pilot pressed the brake around 150 metres away from the platform.

The train covers its journey from Chandigarh railway station to Kochuveli railway station in Kerala in about 26 hours. According to sources, the train does not usually stop at Lalru Railway station but generally slows down here before resuming speed for Ambala railway station.

Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Ambala, Gurinder Mohan Singh, said, “The fault was fixed within the minimum time. The train was delayed for more than half an hour. The locomotive pilot and other engineering staff in the train were able to fix the fault. The train has resumed its original speed. The brake was repaired.”