Chandigarh-Kochuveli train delayed for 30 mins due to brake fault

The brake binding is an unintended application of brakes partially or totally impending the rotation of wheel cylinder remaining in applied condition.

Chandigarh-Kochuveli (12218) train was halted for more than half-an-hour due to brake-binding fault at Lalru Railway station between Chandigarh and Ambala around 9.45 am on Friday. Heavy smoke was noticed under one of the bogies after the locomotive pilot pressed the brake for stopping at Lalru Railway Station, around 150 meters before the station. The smoke was noticed by the train technical staff members, who raised an alarm. The train starts from Chandigarh railway station for Kochuveli Railway Station in Kerala at 8.55 am. It reaches Kochuveli after a 26-hour long journey. Lalru Station is not a stoppage for the train, but usually engine driver slow down the trains before resuming speed.