Chandigarh: Kirron Kher’s PA cheated of Rs 74,000 in online fraud, case registered

UNKNOWN PERSONS were booked for withdrawing Rs 74,000 from the account of Oma Kant Tiwari, personal secretary of Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher, after obtaining information about the last four digits of his ATM card of State Bank of India over the phone.

He is a retired employee of the Punjab government and lives in Phase 6, Mohali.

The SBI branch in which his account exists is located in Sector 9. The fraud took place in October 2019.

Sources said Tiwari was returned Rs 10,000 out of a total cheated amount of Rs 74,000 in his account when he took up the issue with SBI and Reserve Bank of India. He lodged a complaint with the UT Police cyber cell as well.

Tiwari said, “I had procured a new ATM card of my account in SBI. I was not using it and neither activated it. Once I received a call from unknown number and the caller introduced himself as an SBI employee. He compelled me to activate the ATM. Initially, I did not give him much attention. He called me twice. During the last call, I shared the last four digits of my ATM card with him. Subsequently, I received a text message on my phone about withdrawal of Rs 74,508 from my account. I took up the issue with SBI and RBI. I was stunned how the caller came to know that I had procured ATM from SBI. The bank returned me merely Rs 10,000.”

A police officer said, “We put the cell number under surveillance. It has been switched off since the cheating. The number was found obtained on a Jharkhand address. We have received some clues about the bank account, in which money was transferred from the account of Oma Kant Tiwari.” A case was registered at the Sector 3 police station.

In another incident, a woman doctor, Aruna Diwan, was cheated of Rs 74,980 from her online wallet PayTM when she shared vital information with a caller, who told her to update Know Your Customer (KYC) details in January this year.

Police said the unknown caller asked Dr Diwan to add Re 1 in her wallet PayTM.

As she followed his instructions, Rs 74,980 was credited through PayTM. The victim is a private physician and resides in Sector 43. A case was registered at the Sector 43 police station.

