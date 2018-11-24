Chandigarh: Kirron Kher camp trains guns on Sanjay Tandon

The firing incident in F-Bar during the birthday party of Chandigarh Member of Parliament Kirron Kher’s close aide Sahdev Salaria, allegedly by a bunch of BJP’s recently-recruited members, has intensified infighting between Kher and city BJP chief Sanjay Tandon camps.

After Tandon raised questions on Kher’s decision of inducting four of the accused in the party, 11 municipal councillors of the BJP claimed they wrote to the national president Amit Shah on Friday, seeking former’s removal. In the House of 26 councillors, 20 are from the BJP. However, they refused to share the copy of the letter posted by them.

Tandon said, “Whatever I have spoken, that is in concurrence with the high command. I have only forwarded the clippings of the incident, which happened here, and asked the high command what should be done. Moreover, a few of them, who signed the letter, came to me privately, apologised to me and said that they did not intend to do it.”

Out of the five accused facing attempt to murder charge, Chetan Munjal, Rinku, Rajesh Paswan and Rohit were inducted in the BJP by Kher on November 5 at a function in Sector 56. Rohit’s friend Arjun is also accused in the same FIR. All five are yet on the run. Chandigarh Police has questioned Salaria thrice in the last three days.

After the incident, in which four persons were injured Monday midnight, Tandon had raised questions on Kher’s decision of inducting “such people” in the party and said that she never took his consent before inducting them in the BJP.

According to the Chandigarh Police, Chetan is a close aide of gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Sampat Nehra, Rinku is facing four cases of attempt to murder and Rohit too is facing a criminal case of assault.

Councillors from the Kher camp claimed that in their letter to Shah, they have stated that Tandon was going all out to malign the image of the party after the firing incident, only because he wanted a ticket for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Anil Dubey, one of the 11 signatories, who was also present in Salaria’s birthday bash, said they have demanded that incumbent BJP chief be replaced. “Only because he wants a ticket in the coming polls, he is going all out to malign our current MP. It is not good for the party. If Congress levels allegations, it is still thinkable, but if the party’s own (city) president speaks up against the councillors and MP, then it is a blot on BJP’s image,” he said.

Councillor Kanwarjit Singh Rana, who too was present in Salaria’s party, also claimed that he was one of the 11 signatories who have sought Tandon’s removal from the party’s post. “Yes, we have posted the letter to our national president, today (Friday) morning”, Rana told Chandigarh Newsline.

Mayor Davesh Moudgil refused to comment. “I would not like to say anything”, he told Chandigarh Newsline.