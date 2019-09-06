Chandigarh: Kidney transplant using fake papers prevented, cops file FIR

Chandigarh police Thursday registered an FIR in connection with a kidney transplant attempt of a Manipuri woman on the basis of fake documents in PGI.

Police have also sought some details from PGIMER in connection with this matter. The matter came to light when the woman was found lying unconscious in Khuda Jassu village and rushed to PGI by some residents on August 28. There, the woman disclosed that she was going to be made a subject of a kidney transplant without her wishes. “Multiple fake documents were found from the possession of the victim woman. She along with a man was being treated at PGI. In the documents, the woman and the man were shown as a couple.

An affidavit was found from the side of woman, who is willing to donate one of her kidneys to the man. The man, who was shown her husband, appears to be a north Indian”, said a police officer.